Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
River Plate17131329940
San Lorenzo18105319735
Talleres181044311634
Estudiantes17944201431
Defensa y Justicia18864231230
Rosario Central17863252030
Lanus17854241629
Belgrano18846151528
Boca Juniors18837221627
Newell's18756161526
Godoy Cruz18756202026
Sarmiento18666181524
Argentinos18657211723
CA Platense18657202323
Tigre18576171922
Barracas Central18576172122
Gimnasia18648162522
CA Central Cordoba SE18558142120
Instituto AC Cordoba17557142120
Colon183105172019
Racing Club17548202719
Independiente18396172118
Huracan17467152018
Atletico Tucuman18396142018
Velez Sarsfield16385161517
Banfield17368102015
Arsenal184212142614
Santa Fe1626892212

Sunday, May 21

Belgrano 1, Talleres 1

Sarmiento 0, Huracan 0

Colon 1, Barracas Central 1

River Plate 2, CA Platense 1

Friday, May 26

Atletico Tucuman 1, Arsenal 0

Saturday, May 27

Gimnasia 0, Sarmiento 0

CA Platense 1, Belgrano 0

Independiente 1, Lanus 1

Sunday, May 28

Barracas Central 1, San Lorenzo 0

Defensa y Justicia 1, Racing Club 1

Talleres 1, Argentinos 0

Boca Juniors 1, Tigre 0

Newell's 2, Godoy Cruz 0

Monday, May 29

Colon 2, CA Central Cordoba SE 2

Banfield vs. Rosario Central, 6 p.m.

Huracan vs. Santa Fe, 6 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Estudiantes, 7 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. River Plate, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 1

Sarmiento vs. Newell's, 7 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Boca Juniors, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, June 2

Estudiantes vs. Barracas Central, 6 p.m.

Tigre vs. Talleres, 8:30 p.m.

Argentinos vs. CA Platense, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

Belgrano vs. Velez Sarsfield, 1 p.m.

River Plate vs. Defensa y Justicia, 3:30 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Huracan, 6 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 6 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Banfield, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 4

Santa Fe vs. Gimnasia, 10 a.m.

San Lorenzo vs. Colon, 1 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Independiente, 8:30 p.m.

Lanus vs. Atletico Tucuman, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

