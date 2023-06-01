Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
River Plate181323311141
San Lorenzo18105319735
Talleres181044311634
Estudiantes18954201432
Defensa y Justicia18864231230
Rosario Central18864252230
Lanus17854241629
Belgrano18846151528
Boca Juniors19838221727
Newell's19766161527
Godoy Cruz18756202026
Sarmiento19676181525
Argentinos18657211723
CA Platense18657202323
Tigre18576171922
Barracas Central18576172122
Gimnasia18648162522
Instituto AC Cordoba18567142121
CA Central Cordoba SE18558142120
Colon183105172019
Racing Club17548202719
Velez Sarsfield17395181718
Independiente18396172118
Huracan18468152118
Atletico Tucuman18396142018
Banfield18468122018
Arsenal195212152617
Santa Fe17368102215

Friday, May 26

Atletico Tucuman 1, Arsenal 0

Saturday, May 27

Gimnasia 0, Sarmiento 0

CA Platense 1, Belgrano 0

Independiente 1, Lanus 1

Sunday, May 28

Barracas Central 1, San Lorenzo 0

Defensa y Justicia 1, Racing Club 1

Talleres 1, Argentinos 0

Boca Juniors 1, Tigre 0

Newell's 2, Godoy Cruz 0

Monday, May 29

Colon 2, CA Central Cordoba SE 2

Banfield 2, Rosario Central 0

Huracan 0, Santa Fe 1

Instituto AC Cordoba 0, Estudiantes 0

Velez Sarsfield 2, River Plate 2

Thursday, June 1

Sarmiento 0, Newell's 0

Arsenal 1, Boca Juniors 0

Friday, June 2

Estudiantes vs. Barracas Central, 6 p.m.

Tigre vs. Talleres, 8:30 p.m.

Argentinos vs. CA Platense, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

Belgrano vs. Velez Sarsfield, 1 p.m.

River Plate vs. Defensa y Justicia, 3:30 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Huracan, 6 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 6 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Banfield, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 4

Santa Fe vs. Gimnasia, 10 a.m.

San Lorenzo vs. Colon, 1 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Independiente, 8:30 p.m.

Lanus vs. Atletico Tucuman, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, June 9

Independiente vs. Sarmiento, 7 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Godoy Cruz, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

CA Platense vs. Tigre, 3:30 p.m.

San Lorenzo vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 4 p.m.

Barracas Central vs. Rosario Central, 4 p.m.

Banfield vs. River Plate, 4 p.m.

Newell's vs. Santa Fe, 4 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Lanus, 7 p.m.

Talleres vs. Arsenal, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, June 12

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Racing Club, 8:45 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. Argentinos, 8:45 p.m.

