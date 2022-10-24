Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
Boca Juniors271647342852
Racing Club271485412450
River Plate271458432247
Huracan2712114352147
Atletico Tucuman2712105322246
Tigre2611105402843
San Lorenzo2710134332343
Argentinos271269332442
Gimnasia271188261841
Patronato Parana271179312740
Newell's271179262240
Defensa y Justicia2710107292740
Talleres279810282635
Independiente279810313135
Godoy Cruz279810252935
CA Central Cordoba SE2610412333434
Barracas Central278109313734
Estudiantes279612284033
Rosario Central277119242832
Sarmiento278811273232
Santa Fe278811283632
CA Platense267109222431
Banfield277911232930
Colon277812243629
Arsenal265129242827
Velez Sarsfield2651011273225
Lanus265516213920
Aldosivi274419164816

Sunday, Oct. 16

Aldosivi 1, Talleres 3

Newell's 2, Boca Juniors 0

Godoy Cruz 0, Patronato Parana 1

Independiente 1, Banfield 0

River Plate 1, Rosario Central 2

Monday, Oct. 17

Arsenal 1, Barracas Central 2

Gimnasia 0, Argentinos 0

Velez Sarsfield 4, Estudiantes 0

Atletico Tucuman 1, Santa Fe 1

Sarmiento 2, San Lorenzo 4

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Colon 1, Defensa y Justicia 2

Lanus 0, Racing Club 1

Huracan 2, CA Platense 0

CA Central Cordoba SE 1, Tigre 2

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Talleres 2, Santa Fe 2

Saturday, Oct. 22

Santa Fe 1, CA Central Cordoba SE 4

San Lorenzo 3, Aldosivi 0

Estudiantes 2, Godoy Cruz 0

Defensa y Justicia 3, Atletico Tucuman 1

Argentinos 2, Velez Sarsfield 0

Sunday, Oct. 23

Banfield 0, Sarmiento 0

Talleres 2, Gimnasia 1

Boca Juniors 2, Independiente 2

Patronato Parana 3, Huracan 2

Racing Club 1, River Plate 2

Monday, Oct. 24

Barracas Central 1, Newell's 1

Rosario Central 1, Colon 1

Tigre vs. Arsenal, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 6 p.m.

CA Platense vs. Lanus, 7 p.m.



