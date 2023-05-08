Liga Profesional
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|River Plate
|15
|12
|1
|2
|26
|6
|37
|San Lorenzo
|15
|8
|5
|2
|15
|5
|29
|Defensa y Justicia
|15
|8
|4
|3
|20
|8
|28
|Estudiantes
|15
|8
|3
|4
|18
|13
|27
|Belgrano
|15
|8
|3
|4
|14
|11
|27
|Rosario Central
|15
|7
|5
|3
|23
|19
|26
|Lanus
|14
|7
|4
|3
|22
|14
|25
|Talleres
|14
|7
|3
|4
|23
|12
|24
|Godoy Cruz
|15
|6
|4
|5
|18
|18
|22
|Tigre
|15
|5
|6
|4
|16
|16
|21
|Argentinos
|15
|5
|5
|5
|19
|14
|20
|Newell's
|15
|5
|5
|5
|12
|14
|20
|Boca Juniors
|15
|5
|3
|7
|18
|16
|18
|Racing Club
|14
|5
|3
|6
|17
|19
|18
|CA Central Cordoba SE
|14
|5
|3
|6
|10
|15
|18
|Gimnasia
|15
|5
|3
|7
|15
|23
|18
|Colon
|15
|3
|8
|4
|14
|16
|17
|Barracas Central
|15
|4
|5
|6
|13
|18
|17
|CA Platense
|15
|4
|5
|6
|15
|21
|17
|Instituto AC Cordoba
|15
|4
|5
|6
|13
|19
|17
|Velez Sarsfield
|15
|3
|7
|5
|16
|15
|16
|Sarmiento
|14
|4
|4
|6
|15
|15
|16
|Huracan
|15
|4
|4
|7
|15
|20
|16
|Banfield
|15
|3
|6
|6
|9
|17
|15
|Independiente
|15
|2
|8
|5
|13
|17
|14
|Atletico Tucuman
|15
|2
|8
|5
|12
|18
|14
|Arsenal
|15
|3
|2
|10
|12
|22
|11
|Santa Fe
|14
|1
|6
|7
|8
|20
|9
Sunday, April 30
Defensa y Justicia 2, Colon 0
Independiente 2, Belgrano 0
Santa Fe vs. Lanus, 6:30 p.m. ppd
Talleres 3, Rosario Central 1
Friday, May 5
Godoy Cruz 0, Santa Fe 0
Barracas Central 3, Instituto AC Cordoba 0
Saturday, May 6
Lanus 1, Huracan 0
Belgrano 1, Atletico Tucuman 0
Colon 2, Banfield 0
Argentinos 2, Independiente 2
Sunday, May 7
Rosario Central 4, CA Platense 0
River Plate 1, Boca Juniors 0
Tigre 2, Newell's 2
Estudiantes 2, Velez Sarsfield 0
Monday, May 8
Arsenal 0, Gimnasia 1
San Lorenzo 0, Defensa y Justicia 0
Racing Club vs. Talleres, 6:30 p.m.
CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Sarmiento, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, May 12
Huracan vs. Godoy Cruz, 7 p.m.
Atletico Tucuman vs. Argentinos, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 13
Independiente vs. Tigre, 2:30 p.m.
Banfield vs. San Lorenzo, 5 p.m.
Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Colon, 7:30 p.m.
Newell's vs. Arsenal, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 14
Defensa y Justicia vs. Estudiantes, 1 p.m.
CA Platense vs. Racing Club, 3:30 p.m.
Boca Juniors vs. Belgrano, 6 p.m.
Talleres vs. River Plate, 8:30 p.m.
Monday, May 15
Barracas Central vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 2:30 p.m.
Gimnasia vs. Lanus, 5 p.m.
Velez Sarsfield vs. Rosario Central, 7:30 p.m.
Santa Fe vs. Sarmiento, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 18
Arsenal vs. Independiente, 8 p.m.
Friday, May 19
Godoy Cruz vs. Gimnasia, 2:30 p.m.
CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Santa Fe, 6 p.m.
Rosario Central vs. Defensa y Justicia, 6 p.m.
Estudiantes vs. Banfield, 6 p.m.
Argentinos vs. Boca Juniors, 8:30 p.m.
Racing Club vs. Velez Sarsfield, 8:30 p.m.
