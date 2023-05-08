Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
River Plate15121226637
San Lorenzo1585215529
Defensa y Justicia1584320828
Estudiantes15834181327
Belgrano15834141127
Rosario Central15753231926
Lanus14743221425
Talleres14734231224
Godoy Cruz15645181822
Tigre15564161621
Argentinos15555191420
Newell's15555121420
Boca Juniors15537181618
Racing Club14536171918
CA Central Cordoba SE14536101518
Gimnasia15537152318
Colon15384141617
Barracas Central15456131817
CA Platense15456152117
Instituto AC Cordoba15456131917
Velez Sarsfield15375161516
Sarmiento14446151516
Huracan15447152016
Banfield1536691715
Independiente15285131714
Atletico Tucuman15285121814
Arsenal153210122211
Santa Fe141678209

Sunday, April 30

Defensa y Justicia 2, Colon 0

Independiente 2, Belgrano 0

Santa Fe vs. Lanus, 6:30 p.m. ppd

Talleres 3, Rosario Central 1

Friday, May 5

Godoy Cruz 0, Santa Fe 0

Barracas Central 3, Instituto AC Cordoba 0

Saturday, May 6

Lanus 1, Huracan 0

Belgrano 1, Atletico Tucuman 0

Colon 2, Banfield 0

Argentinos 2, Independiente 2

Sunday, May 7

Rosario Central 4, CA Platense 0

River Plate 1, Boca Juniors 0

Tigre 2, Newell's 2

Estudiantes 2, Velez Sarsfield 0

Monday, May 8

Arsenal 0, Gimnasia 1

San Lorenzo 0, Defensa y Justicia 0

Racing Club vs. Talleres, 6:30 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Sarmiento, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, May 12

Huracan vs. Godoy Cruz, 7 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Argentinos, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 13

Independiente vs. Tigre, 2:30 p.m.

Banfield vs. San Lorenzo, 5 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Colon, 7:30 p.m.

Newell's vs. Arsenal, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 14

Defensa y Justicia vs. Estudiantes, 1 p.m.

CA Platense vs. Racing Club, 3:30 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Belgrano, 6 p.m.

Talleres vs. River Plate, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, May 15

Barracas Central vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 2:30 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Lanus, 5 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. Rosario Central, 7:30 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Sarmiento, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 18

Arsenal vs. Independiente, 8 p.m.

Friday, May 19

Godoy Cruz vs. Gimnasia, 2:30 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Santa Fe, 6 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. Defensa y Justicia, 6 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Banfield, 6 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Boca Juniors, 8:30 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Velez Sarsfield, 8:30 p.m.

