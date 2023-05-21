Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
River Plate17131329940
San Lorenzo17105219635
Talleres17944301631
Estudiantes17944201431
Rosario Central17863252030
Defensa y Justicia17854221129
Lanus16844231528
Belgrano17845151428
Godoy Cruz17755201826
Boca Juniors17737211624
Argentinos17656211623
Sarmiento17656181523
Newell's17656141523
Tigre17575171822
Gimnasia17638162521
CA Platense17557192320
Instituto AC Cordoba17557142120
Barracas Central17476162119
CA Central Cordoba SE17548121919
Colon17395151818
Huracan17467152018
Racing Club16538192618
Velez Sarsfield16385161517
Independiente17386162017
Atletico Tucuman17296132015
Banfield17368102015
Arsenal174211142514
Santa Fe1626892212

Saturday, May 13

Independiente 2, Tigre 1

Banfield 1, San Lorenzo 2

Instituto AC Cordoba 1, Colon 0

Newell's 2, Arsenal 0

Sunday, May 14

Defensa y Justicia 1, Estudiantes 1

CA Platense 3, Racing Club 0

Boca Juniors 2, Belgrano 0

Talleres 2, River Plate 1

Monday, May 15

Barracas Central 2, CA Central Cordoba SE 2

Santa Fe 0, Sarmiento 2

Gimnasia 1, Lanus 0

Velez Sarsfield 0, Rosario Central 0

Thursday, May 18

Arsenal 2, Independiente 1

Friday, May 19

Godoy Cruz 2, Gimnasia 0

CA Central Cordoba SE 0, Santa Fe 1

Rosario Central 2, Defensa y Justicia 1

Estudiantes 1, Banfield 0

Argentinos 0, Boca Juniors 1

Racing Club vs. Velez Sarsfield, 8:30 p.m. ppd

Saturday, May 20

San Lorenzo 2, Instituto AC Cordoba 0

Lanus 1, Newell's 0

Tigre 0, Atletico Tucuman 0

Sunday, May 21

Belgrano 1, Talleres 1

Sarmiento 0, Huracan 0

Colon 1, Barracas Central 1

River Plate 2, CA Platense 1

Friday, May 26

Atletico Tucuman vs. Arsenal, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

Gimnasia vs. Sarmiento, 10 a.m.

CA Platense vs. Belgrano, 5 p.m.

Independiente vs. Lanus, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

Barracas Central vs. San Lorenzo, 1 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. Racing Club, 3:30 p.m.

Talleres vs. Argentinos, 3:30 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Tigre, 6 p.m.

Newell's vs. Godoy Cruz, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, May 29

Colon vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 3:30 p.m.

Banfield vs. Rosario Central, 6 p.m.

Huracan vs. Santa Fe, 6 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Estudiantes, 7 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. River Plate, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 1

Sarmiento vs. Newell's, 7 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Boca Juniors, 8:30 p.m.

