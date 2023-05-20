Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
River Plate16121327837
San Lorenzo17105219635
Estudiantes17944201431
Talleres16934291530
Rosario Central17863252030
Defensa y Justicia17854221129
Belgrano16835141327
Godoy Cruz17755201826
Lanus15744221525
Boca Juniors17737211624
Argentinos17656211623
Newell's16655141423
Sarmiento16646181522
Tigre16565171821
Gimnasia17638162521
CA Platense16556182120
Instituto AC Cordoba17557142120
CA Central Cordoba SE17548121919
Barracas Central16466152018
Racing Club16538192618
Velez Sarsfield16385161517
Colon16385141717
Independiente17386162017
Huracan16457152017
Banfield17368102015
Atletico Tucuman16286132014
Arsenal174211142514
Santa Fe1626892212

Friday, May 12

Huracan 0, Godoy Cruz 0

Atletico Tucuman 1, Argentinos 2

Saturday, May 13

Independiente 2, Tigre 1

Banfield 1, San Lorenzo 2

Instituto AC Cordoba 1, Colon 0

Newell's 2, Arsenal 0

Sunday, May 14

Defensa y Justicia 1, Estudiantes 1

CA Platense 3, Racing Club 0

Boca Juniors 2, Belgrano 0

Talleres 2, River Plate 1

Monday, May 15

Barracas Central 2, CA Central Cordoba SE 2

Santa Fe 0, Sarmiento 2

Gimnasia 1, Lanus 0

Velez Sarsfield 0, Rosario Central 0

Thursday, May 18

Arsenal 2, Independiente 1

Friday, May 19

Godoy Cruz 2, Gimnasia 0

CA Central Cordoba SE 0, Santa Fe 1

Rosario Central 2, Defensa y Justicia 1

Estudiantes 1, Banfield 0

Argentinos 0, Boca Juniors 1

Racing Club vs. Velez Sarsfield, 8:30 p.m. ppd

Saturday, May 20

San Lorenzo 2, Instituto AC Cordoba 0

Lanus vs. Newell's, 8:30 p.m.

Tigre vs. Atletico Tucuman, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

Belgrano vs. Talleres, 2:30 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. Huracan, 5 p.m.

Colon vs. Barracas Central, 5 p.m.

River Plate vs. CA Platense, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 26

Atletico Tucuman vs. Arsenal, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

Gimnasia vs. Sarmiento, 10 a.m.

CA Platense vs. Belgrano, 5 p.m.

Independiente vs. Lanus, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

Barracas Central vs. San Lorenzo, 1 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. Racing Club, 3:30 p.m.

Talleres vs. Argentinos, 3:30 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Tigre, 6 p.m.

Newell's vs. Godoy Cruz, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, May 29

Colon vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 3:30 p.m.

Banfield vs. Rosario Central, 6 p.m.

Huracan vs. Santa Fe, 6 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Estudiantes, 7 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. River Plate, 8:30 p.m.

