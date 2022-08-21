Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
Atletico Tucuman1485114629
Gimnasia1484216728
Huracan15762181127
Argentinos14824181226
Racing Club14662211124
Godoy Cruz14734171224
River Plate14644211322
Patronato Parana14644221822
CA Platense14563151321
Santa Fe13634202121
San Lorenzo14482191520
Newell's15555131420
Boca Juniors14626182020
Tigre15465212018
Arsenal15393151618
Rosario Central14536111418
Colon15465131718
CA Central Cordoba SE14527171817
Barracas Central14455172017
Sarmiento14527151917
Estudiantes14446141716
Banfield14365131515
Defensa y Justicia14365121615
Talleres13346111413
Independiente14347131713
Aldosivi14329102311
Velez Sarsfield14176152010
Lanus15249122210

Saturday, Aug. 13

Rosario Central 3, Barracas Central 1

Defensa y Justicia 0, Tigre 0

Lanus 1, Independiente 1

River Plate 4, Newell's 1

Sunday, Aug. 14

Velez Sarsfield 1, Gimnasia 1

Argentinos 2, Santa Fe 0

Estudiantes 1, Talleres 0

Racing Club 0, Boca Juniors 0

Tuesday, Aug. 16

Sarmiento 1, Godoy Cruz 2

CA Central Cordoba SE 3, Colon 0

San Lorenzo 2, CA Platense 0

Independiente 1, Huracan 1

Wednesday, Aug. 17

Newell's 2, Lanus 0

Tigre 0, Atletico Tucuman 0

Arsenal 0, River Plate 0

Boca Juniors 0, Rosario Central 0

Thursday, Aug. 18

Barracas Central 3, Defensa y Justicia 1

Aldosivi 3, Velez Sarsfield 2

Santa Fe 0, Gimnasia 2

Talleres 3, Patronato Parana 3

Banfield 0, Racing Club 2

Argentinos 1, Estudiantes 0

Saturday, Aug. 20

Colon 2, Tigre 1

Huracan 1, Newell's 0

Sunday, Aug. 21

Lanus 1, Arsenal 0

Godoy Cruz vs. Independiente, 2:30 p.m.

River Plate vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 5 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. Boca Juniors, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 22

Estudiantes vs. Santa Fe, 3:30 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. Banfield, 3:30 p.m.

Racing Club vs. San Lorenzo, 6 p.m.

CA Platense vs. Talleres, 8:30 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. Sarmiento, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 23

Patronato Parana vs. Argentinos, 6 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Barracas Central, 8:30 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Aldosivi, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 26

Arsenal vs. Huracan, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 27

San Lorenzo vs. Rosario Central, 12 p.m.

Newell's vs. Godoy Cruz, 2:30 p.m.

Banfield vs. Defensa y Justicia, 2:30 p.m.

Talleres vs. Racing Club, 5 p.m.

Argentinos vs. CA Platense, 5 p.m.

Tigre vs. River Plate, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 28

Sarmiento vs. Gimnasia, 12 p.m.

Independiente vs. Velez Sarsfield, 2:30 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Lanus, 5 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Atletico Tucuman, 5 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Aldosivi, 7:30 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Patronato Parana, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 29

Barracas Central vs. Colon, 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 1

Huracan vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you