Liga Profesional
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Atletico Tucuman
|14
|8
|5
|1
|14
|6
|29
|Gimnasia
|14
|8
|4
|2
|16
|7
|28
|Huracan
|15
|7
|6
|2
|18
|11
|27
|Argentinos
|14
|8
|2
|4
|18
|12
|26
|Racing Club
|14
|6
|6
|2
|21
|11
|24
|Godoy Cruz
|14
|7
|3
|4
|17
|12
|24
|River Plate
|14
|6
|4
|4
|21
|13
|22
|Patronato Parana
|14
|6
|4
|4
|22
|18
|22
|CA Platense
|14
|5
|6
|3
|15
|13
|21
|Santa Fe
|13
|6
|3
|4
|20
|21
|21
|San Lorenzo
|14
|4
|8
|2
|19
|15
|20
|Newell's
|15
|5
|5
|5
|13
|14
|20
|Boca Juniors
|14
|6
|2
|6
|18
|20
|20
|Tigre
|15
|4
|6
|5
|21
|20
|18
|Arsenal
|15
|3
|9
|3
|15
|16
|18
|Rosario Central
|14
|5
|3
|6
|11
|14
|18
|Colon
|15
|4
|6
|5
|13
|17
|18
|CA Central Cordoba SE
|14
|5
|2
|7
|17
|18
|17
|Barracas Central
|14
|4
|5
|5
|17
|20
|17
|Sarmiento
|14
|5
|2
|7
|15
|19
|17
|Estudiantes
|14
|4
|4
|6
|14
|17
|16
|Banfield
|14
|3
|6
|5
|13
|15
|15
|Defensa y Justicia
|14
|3
|6
|5
|12
|16
|15
|Talleres
|13
|3
|4
|6
|11
|14
|13
|Independiente
|14
|3
|4
|7
|13
|17
|13
|Aldosivi
|14
|3
|2
|9
|10
|23
|11
|Velez Sarsfield
|14
|1
|7
|6
|15
|20
|10
|Lanus
|15
|2
|4
|9
|12
|22
|10
Saturday, Aug. 13
Rosario Central 3, Barracas Central 1
Defensa y Justicia 0, Tigre 0
Lanus 1, Independiente 1
River Plate 4, Newell's 1
Sunday, Aug. 14
Velez Sarsfield 1, Gimnasia 1
Argentinos 2, Santa Fe 0
Estudiantes 1, Talleres 0
Racing Club 0, Boca Juniors 0
Tuesday, Aug. 16
Sarmiento 1, Godoy Cruz 2
CA Central Cordoba SE 3, Colon 0
San Lorenzo 2, CA Platense 0
Independiente 1, Huracan 1
Wednesday, Aug. 17
Newell's 2, Lanus 0
Tigre 0, Atletico Tucuman 0
Arsenal 0, River Plate 0
Boca Juniors 0, Rosario Central 0
Thursday, Aug. 18
Barracas Central 3, Defensa y Justicia 1
Aldosivi 3, Velez Sarsfield 2
Santa Fe 0, Gimnasia 2
Talleres 3, Patronato Parana 3
Banfield 0, Racing Club 2
Argentinos 1, Estudiantes 0
Saturday, Aug. 20
Colon 2, Tigre 1
Huracan 1, Newell's 0
Sunday, Aug. 21
Lanus 1, Arsenal 0
Godoy Cruz vs. Independiente, 2:30 p.m.
River Plate vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 5 p.m.
Defensa y Justicia vs. Boca Juniors, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 22
Estudiantes vs. Santa Fe, 3:30 p.m.
Rosario Central vs. Banfield, 3:30 p.m.
Racing Club vs. San Lorenzo, 6 p.m.
CA Platense vs. Talleres, 8:30 p.m.
Velez Sarsfield vs. Sarmiento, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
Patronato Parana vs. Argentinos, 6 p.m.
Atletico Tucuman vs. Barracas Central, 8:30 p.m.
Gimnasia vs. Aldosivi, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 26
Arsenal vs. Huracan, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 27
San Lorenzo vs. Rosario Central, 12 p.m.
Newell's vs. Godoy Cruz, 2:30 p.m.
Banfield vs. Defensa y Justicia, 2:30 p.m.
Talleres vs. Racing Club, 5 p.m.
Argentinos vs. CA Platense, 5 p.m.
Tigre vs. River Plate, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 28
Sarmiento vs. Gimnasia, 12 p.m.
Independiente vs. Velez Sarsfield, 2:30 p.m.
CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Lanus, 5 p.m.
Boca Juniors vs. Atletico Tucuman, 5 p.m.
Santa Fe vs. Aldosivi, 7:30 p.m.
Estudiantes vs. Patronato Parana, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 29
Barracas Central vs. Colon, 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 1
Huracan vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 7 p.m.
