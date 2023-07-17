Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
River Plate251834451657
Talleres251465392048
San Lorenzo251210323946
Lanus251195352542
Defensa y Justicia251186332141
Rosario Central2510105332640
Estudiantes251096282239
Boca Juniors251159292338
Godoy Cruz251087332838
Argentinos251078271937
Belgrano2510510202235
Barracas Central258107252834
Newell's24897222133
Racing Club25898323233
CA Platense259610252733
Atletico Tucuman24798222730
Sarmiento257810232329
CA Central Cordoba SE257810192529
Instituto AC Cordoba257810203029
Independiente256109232928
Tigre257711222828
Gimnasia257711213528
Velez Sarsfield255119242626
Santa Fe255119172526
Banfield256811193226
Colon254138192825
Huracan254714162919
Arsenal255317163418

Sunday, July 9

Instituto AC Cordoba 0, Tigre 1

CA Platense 1, Sarmiento 0

Velez Sarsfield 1, Godoy Cruz 1

Banfield 0, Arsenal 0

Defensa y Justicia 2, Lanus 2

Monday, July 10

Barracas Central 0, Argentinos 0

Colon 0, Belgrano 0

Boca Juniors 1, Huracan 0

Talleres 0, Santa Fe 0

Tuesday, July 11

Rosario Central 2, CA Central Cordoba SE 0

Independiente 0, Newell's 2

Atletico Tucuman 2, Gimnasia 0

Friday, July 14

Sarmiento 1, Velez Sarsfield 1

Godoy Cruz 2, Defensa y Justicia 2

Huracan 0, Talleres 1

Saturday, July 15

Santa Fe 0, CA Platense 0

Racing Club 1, Rosario Central 1

River Plate 3, Estudiantes 1

Sunday, July 16

Belgrano 0, San Lorenzo 1

Gimnasia 1, Boca Juniors 3

Lanus 2, Banfield 2

CA Central Cordoba SE 0, Independiente 1

Argentinos 1, Colon 0

Monday, July 17

Arsenal 0, Instituto AC Cordoba 2

Tigre 0, Barracas Central 1

Newell's vs. Atletico Tucuman, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 22

San Lorenzo vs. Argentinos, 2:30 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Belgrano, 5 p.m.

CA Platense vs. Huracan, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 23

Atletico Tucuman vs. Independiente, 3:30 p.m.

Racing Club vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 5 p.m.

Barracas Central vs. Arsenal, 5 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. Santa Fe, 5 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. Sarmiento, 5:45 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. River Plate, 8 p.m.

Monday, July 24

Talleres vs. Gimnasia, 3:30 p.m.

Banfield vs. Godoy Cruz, 6 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Newell's, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 25

Colon vs. Tigre, 5 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Lanus, 7:30 p.m.

