Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
River Plate191423351244
Talleres201244351740
San Lorenzo20107319737
Estudiantes201055251735
Lanus20974281934
Rosario Central20974292334
Defensa y Justicia19964251233
Belgrano20947171731
Argentinos20857231729
Godoy Cruz20857232329
Boca Juniors20848231828
Newell's20776171628
CA Platense20758212426
Sarmiento20677181725
Gimnasia20749172725
CA Central Cordoba SE20668162124
Colon204115182023
Racing Club19658232823
Barracas Central20587192623
Tigre20578182322
Instituto AC Cordoba20578162622
Independiente20497202321
Atletico Tucuman20497172321
Santa Fe20488142420
Velez Sarsfield19397182018
Huracan204610152418
Banfield204610132618
Arsenal205213152717

Friday, June 9

Barracas Central 0, Rosario Central 0

Independiente 2, Sarmiento 0

Atletico Tucuman vs. Godoy Cruz, 8:30 p.m. ppd

Saturday, June 10

CA Platense 1, Tigre 0

Boca Juniors 1, Lanus 1

Talleres 1, Arsenal 0

Monday, June 12

Newell's 1, Santa Fe 1

San Lorenzo 0, CA Central Cordoba SE 0

Banfield 1, River Plate 4

Instituto AC Cordoba 1, Racing Club 1

Velez Sarsfield 0, Argentinos 1

Tuesday, June 13

Colon 1, Estudiantes 0

Defensa y Justicia 2, Belgrano 0

Gimnasia 1, Huracan 0

Atletico Tucuman 2, Godoy Cruz 1

Saturday, June 17

Santa Fe 1, Lanus 1

Racing Club vs. Velez Sarsfield, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21

Estudiantes vs. San Lorenzo, 6 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Gimnasia, 8:30 p.m.

Tigre vs. Velez Sarsfield, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 22

Racing Club vs. Barracas Central, 5 p.m.

River Plate vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 6:45 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Boca Juniors, 8:45 p.m.

Friday, June 23

Huracan vs. Newell's, 6 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Defensa y Justicia, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 24

Santa Fe vs. Independiente, 4 p.m.

Lanus vs. Talleres, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 25

Arsenal vs. CA Platense, 2:30 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. Colon, 6 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. Atletico Tucuman, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, June 26

Belgrano vs. Banfield, 7 p.m.

