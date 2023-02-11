Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
Belgrano3210317
Huracan2200746
Lanus2200426
Talleres3201426
Defensa y Justicia3201546
San Lorenzo3201326
Godoy Cruz3201216
CA Platense3120545
Instituto AC Cordoba2110204
Tigre2110434
Rosario Central2110324
Velez Sarsfield3111324
Sarmiento3111554
Newell's3111334
Boca Juniors3111224
Independiente3111224
Barracas Central2101543
River Plate2101323
Argentinos2101113
Banfield2011231
Estudiantes2011231
Arsenal2011121
Racing Club2011011
Santa Fe2011021
Atletico Tucuman3012141
CA Central Cordoba SE3012031
Colon3003150
Gimnasia2002150

Friday, Feb. 3

Newell's 1, Velez Sarsfield 0

Tigre 2, Rosario Central 2

Saturday, Feb. 4

Sarmiento 3, Barracas Central 5

Arsenal 1, Estudiantes 1

Belgrano 2, River Plate 1

Lanus 2, San Lorenzo 1

Argentinos 1, Racing Club 0

Sunday, Feb. 5

Independiente 1, CA Platense 2

Boca Juniors 0, CA Central Cordoba SE 0

Atletico Tucuman 0, Talleres 2

Santa Fe 0, Instituto AC Cordoba 2

Godoy Cruz 1, Colon 0

Monday, Feb. 6

Gimnasia 0, Defensa y Justicia 2

Huracan 3, Banfield 2

Friday, Feb. 10

CA Central Cordoba SE 0, Belgrano 1

Colon 0, Sarmiento 2

Saturday, Feb. 11

San Lorenzo 1, Godoy Cruz 0

Defensa y Justicia 1, Newell's 0

CA Platense 1, Atletico Tucuman 1

Velez Sarsfield 0, Independiente 0

Talleres 2, Boca Juniors 1

Sunday, Feb. 12

Rosario Central vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.

Banfield vs. Gimnasia, 3 p.m.

River Plate vs. Argentinos, 5:15 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Tigre, 7:30 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Huracan, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 13

Barracas Central vs. Santa Fe, 3 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Lanus, 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17

Gimnasia vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 4 p.m.

Huracan vs. Barracas Central, 7:30 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Racing Club, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Lanus vs. Rosario Central, 3 p.m.

Newell's vs. Banfield, 5:15 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Estudiantes, 5:15 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Belgrano, 5:15 p.m.

Tigre vs. River Plate, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19

Santa Fe vs. Colon, 3 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. CA Platense, 5:15 p.m.

Talleres vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 7:30 p.m.

Independiente vs. Defensa y Justicia, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 20

Sarmiento vs. San Lorenzo, 5:15 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Velez Sarsfield, 7:30 p.m.



