Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
River Plate251834451657
Talleres251465392048
San Lorenzo2612104231146
Defensa y Justicia261286362144
Lanus251195352542
Estudiantes261196322242
Argentinos261178291940
Rosario Central2510105332640
Boca Juniors251159292338
Godoy Cruz251087332838
Belgrano2610511202635
Newell's258107222134
Barracas Central258107252834
Atletico Tucuman268108232734
Racing Club25898323233
CA Platense269611252833
Sarmiento267811232629
CA Central Cordoba SE257810192529
Instituto AC Cordoba257810203029
Tigre257711222828
Independiente2661010233028
Gimnasia257711213528
Velez Sarsfield255119242626
Santa Fe255119172526
Banfield256811193226
Colon254138192825
Huracan265714172922
Arsenal255317163418

Saturday, July 15

Santa Fe 0, CA Platense 0

Racing Club 1, Rosario Central 1

River Plate 3, Estudiantes 1

Sunday, July 16

Belgrano 0, San Lorenzo 1

Gimnasia 1, Boca Juniors 3

Lanus 2, Banfield 2

CA Central Cordoba SE 0, Independiente 1

Argentinos 1, Colon 0

Monday, July 17

Arsenal 0, Instituto AC Cordoba 2

Tigre 0, Barracas Central 1

Newell's 0, Atletico Tucuman 0

Saturday, July 22

San Lorenzo 0, Argentinos 2

Estudiantes 4, Belgrano 0

CA Platense 0, Huracan 1

Sunday, July 23

Atletico Tucuman 1, Independiente 0

Defensa y Justicia 3, Sarmiento 0

Rosario Central vs. River Plate, 8 p.m.

Monday, July 24

Velez Sarsfield vs. Santa Fe, 3:30 p.m.

Talleres vs. Gimnasia, 3:30 p.m.

Banfield vs. Godoy Cruz, 5:30 p.m.

Racing Club vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 6:30 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Newell's, 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday, July 25

Barracas Central vs. Arsenal, 2:30 p.m.

Colon vs. Tigre, 5 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Lanus, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 28

Santa Fe vs. Defensa y Justicia, 3:30 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Estudiantes, 3:30 p.m.

Newell's vs. Talleres, 6 p.m.

Belgrano vs. Rosario Central, 6 p.m.

River Plate vs. Racing Club, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 29

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Atletico Tucuman, 1:30 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. Banfield, 2 p.m.

Independiente vs. Boca Juniors, 4 p.m.

Tigre vs. San Lorenzo, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 30

Lanus vs. Barracas Central, 2 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Colon, 2 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. CA Platense, 4:30 p.m.

Huracan vs. Velez Sarsfield, 4:30 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you