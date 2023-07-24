Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
River Plate261844481958
Talleres261475412249
San Lorenzo2612104231146
Defensa y Justicia261286362144
Lanus251195352542
Estudiantes261196322242
Rosario Central2610115362941
Argentinos261178291940
Boca Juniors251159292338
Godoy Cruz261088333038
Racing Club26998353336
Belgrano2610511202635
Newell's258107222134
Barracas Central258107252834
Atletico Tucuman268108232734
CA Platense269611252833
Sarmiento267811232629
CA Central Cordoba SE267811202829
Instituto AC Cordoba257810203029
Banfield267811213229
Gimnasia267811233729
Tigre257711222828
Independiente2661010233028
Velez Sarsfield265129242627
Santa Fe265129172527
Colon254138192825
Huracan265714172922
Arsenal255317163418

Sunday, July 16

Belgrano 0, San Lorenzo 1

Gimnasia 1, Boca Juniors 3

Lanus 2, Banfield 2

CA Central Cordoba SE 0, Independiente 1

Argentinos 1, Colon 0

Monday, July 17

Arsenal 0, Instituto AC Cordoba 2

Tigre 0, Barracas Central 1

Newell's 0, Atletico Tucuman 0

Saturday, July 22

San Lorenzo 0, Argentinos 2

Estudiantes 4, Belgrano 0

CA Platense 0, Huracan 1

Sunday, July 23

Atletico Tucuman 1, Independiente 0

Defensa y Justicia 3, Sarmiento 0

Rosario Central 3, River Plate 3

Monday, July 24

Velez Sarsfield 0, Santa Fe 0

Talleres 2, Gimnasia 2

Banfield 2, Godoy Cruz 0

Racing Club 3, CA Central Cordoba SE 1

Boca Juniors vs. Newell's, 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday, July 25

Barracas Central vs. Arsenal, 2:30 p.m.

Colon vs. Tigre, 5 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Lanus, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 28

Santa Fe vs. Defensa y Justicia, 3:30 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Estudiantes, 3:30 p.m.

Newell's vs. Talleres, 6 p.m.

Belgrano vs. Rosario Central, 6 p.m.

River Plate vs. Racing Club, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 29

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Atletico Tucuman, 1:30 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. Banfield, 2 p.m.

Independiente vs. Boca Juniors, 4 p.m.

Tigre vs. San Lorenzo, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 30

Lanus vs. Barracas Central, 2 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Colon, 2 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. CA Platense, 4:30 p.m.

Huracan vs. Velez Sarsfield, 4:30 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you