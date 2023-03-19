Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
River Plate860214518
San Lorenzo751110316
Defensa y Justicia842211614
Racing Club842211714
Talleres841312813
Lanus741210613
Instituto AC Cordoba834111813
Huracan733112812
Godoy Cruz84047712
Boca Juniors83239811
Newell's73228711
Rosario Central732281111
Belgrano83235911
Argentinos73137510
CA Platense8242111310
Velez Sarsfield7232879
Barracas Central82339109
Banfield8233469
Sarmiento822410118
Independiente8152798
CA Central Cordoba SE7223468
Tigre82248118
Arsenal82247108
Estudiantes82247118
Gimnasia82245118
Santa Fe8143697
Atletico Tucuman81435107
Colon80536105

Saturday, March 11

San Lorenzo 4, Gimnasia 0

Defensa y Justicia 1, Talleres 1

CA Central Cordoba SE 2, Tigre 0

Belgrano 0, Lanus 0

Sunday, March 12

Racing Club 1, Sarmiento 0

River Plate 3, Godoy Cruz 0

Estudiantes 2, Huracan 1

Rosario Central 1, Santa Fe 1

Banfield 1, Boca Juniors 0

Monday, March 13

Colon 1, Newell's 1

Velez Sarsfield 1, CA Platense 1

Friday, March 17

Santa Fe 1, Racing Club 3

Saturday, March 18

Arsenal 2, Tigre 0

CA Platense 1, Defensa y Justicia 0

Independiente 2, Colon 2

Atletico Tucuman 1, Barracas Central 1

Godoy Cruz 3, Belgrano 1

Sunday, March 19

Gimnasia 2, Estudiantes 1

Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 5 p.m. ppd

Newell's vs. San Lorenzo, 5 p.m. ppd

Boca Juniors 2, Instituto AC Cordoba 3

Talleres 0, Banfield 1

Sarmiento 0, River Plate 2

Monday, March 20

Newell's vs. San Lorenzo, 5:30 p.m.

Huracan vs. Rosario Central, 8 p.m.

Lanus vs. Argentinos, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 21

Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you