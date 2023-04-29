Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
River Plate14111225634
San Lorenzo1484215528
Defensa y Justicia1373318824
Belgrano1373313924
Estudiantes14734161324
Rosario Central13652181623
Lanus13643211422
Talleres13634201121
Godoy Cruz14635181821
Argentinos14545171219
Tigre13544131319
Newell's14545101219
Racing Club13535161618
Instituto AC Cordoba13454131417
CA Platense14455151717
Velez Sarsfield14374161316
Sarmiento14446151516
Huracan14446151916
Boca Juniors13436151415
CA Central Cordoba SE1343681515
Colon13283121414
Atletico Tucuman14284121714
Banfield1335591514
Gimnasia13427132214
Barracas Central13346101813
Arsenal14329122111
Independiente1317591510
Santa Fe131578208

Friday, April 21

Colon 2, Velez Sarsfield 1

Saturday, April 22

Lanus 2, Sarmiento 1

Arsenal 2, Santa Fe 1

CA Central Cordoba SE 0, Godoy Cruz 2

Belgrano 1, Newell's 0

Sunday, April 23

San Lorenzo 1, CA Platense 0

Rosario Central 2, Boca Juniors 2

Instituto AC Cordoba 1, Banfield 1

Estudiantes 1, Talleres 0

River Plate 2, Independiente 0

Monday, April 24

Barracas Central 0, Defensa y Justicia 2

Racing Club 1, Atletico Tucuman 3

Argentinos 2, Gimnasia 4

Tuesday, April 25

Tigre 1, Huracan 0

Thursday, April 27

CA Platense 1, Estudiantes 2

Sarmiento 1, Godoy Cruz 1

Friday, April 28

Newell's 0, Argentinos 0

Huracan 2, Arsenal 1

Atletico Tucuman 1, River Plate 1

Saturday, April 29

Velez Sarsfield 0, San Lorenzo 0

Gimnasia vs. Tigre, 3:30 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 6 p.m.

Banfield vs. Barracas Central, 6 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Racing Club, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 30

Defensa y Justicia vs. Colon, 2:30 p.m.

Independiente vs. Belgrano, 5 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Lanus, 6:30 p.m.

Talleres vs. Rosario Central, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 5

Barracas Central vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 2:30 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Santa Fe, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 6

Lanus vs. Huracan, 2:30 p.m.

Belgrano vs. Atletico Tucuman, 5 p.m.

Colon vs. Banfield, 5 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Independiente, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 7

Rosario Central vs. CA Platense, 1 p.m.

River Plate vs. Boca Juniors, 4:30 p.m.

Tigre vs. Newell's, 8 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Velez Sarsfield, 8 p.m.

Monday, May 8

Arsenal vs. Gimnasia, 2:30 p.m.

San Lorenzo vs. Defensa y Justicia, 5 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Talleres, 6:30 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Sarmiento, 8:30 p.m.

