Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
River Plate231724421553
Talleres231355382044
San Lorenzo23119322942
Lanus231175312140
Defensa y Justicia231166291739
Estudiantes241095271939
Rosario Central23995302536
Godoy Cruz231067302536
Belgrano231049202134
Argentinos23968261933
Boca Juniors23959252232
Racing Club24888313132
Newell's23797202130
Barracas Central23797242830
CA Platense238510242729
CA Central Cordoba SE23788192229
Sarmiento23779222128
Gimnasia23779203028
Atletico Tucuman23698202727
Instituto AC Cordoba23689182926
Independiente235108222725
Tigre236710212725
Velez Sarsfield23599222424
Colon234127192724
Santa Fe23599172524
Banfield236611173024
Huracan234712162719
Arsenal235216163217

Friday, June 30

CA Platense 0, Lanus 1

Velez Sarsfield 1, Arsenal 0

Atletico Tucuman 1, Santa Fe 0

Saturday, July 1

Barracas Central 2, River Plate 1

San Lorenzo 1, Rosario Central 0

Estudiantes 1, CA Central Cordoba SE 1

Talleres 1, Godoy Cruz 1

Sunday, July 2

Independiente 1, Huracan 0

Colon 0, Racing Club 4

Instituto AC Cordoba 1, Belgrano 0

Banfield 1, Argentinos 0

Defensa y Justicia 1, Tigre 0

Boca Juniors 2, Sarmiento 0

Monday, July 3

Newell's 2, Gimnasia 2

Tuesday, July 4

Lanus 0, Velez Sarsfield 1

Wednesday, July 5

Godoy Cruz 2, CA Platense 1

Tigre 1, Banfield 2

Rosario Central 0, Estudiantes 0

Racing Club 1, San Lorenzo 1

River Plate 2, Colon 0

Thursday, July 6

Arsenal 1, Defensa y Justicia 2

Santa Fe 0, Boca Juniors 0

Sarmiento 0, Talleres 1

Argentinos 0, Instituto AC Cordoba 0

Huracan 0, Atletico Tucuman 1

Belgrano 0, Barracas Central 2

Friday, July 7

Gimnasia 1, Independiente 1

CA Central Cordoba SE 2, Newell's 0

Saturday, July 8

Estudiantes 0, Racing Club 0

San Lorenzo vs. River Plate, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 9

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Tigre, 2:30 p.m.

CA Platense vs. Sarmiento, 2:30 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. Godoy Cruz, 5 p.m.

Banfield vs. Arsenal, 7:30 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. Lanus, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, July 10

Barracas Central vs. Argentinos, 1 p.m.

Colon vs. Belgrano, 3:30 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Huracan, 6:30 p.m.

Talleres vs. Santa Fe, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 11

Rosario Central vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 5:45 p.m.

Independiente vs. Newell's, 7 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Gimnasia, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 15

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Independiente, 4 p.m.

Newell's vs. Atletico Tucuman, 4 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Boca Juniors, 4 p.m.

Huracan vs. Talleres, 4 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. CA Platense, 4 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. Velez Sarsfield, 4 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Defensa y Justicia, 4 p.m.

Lanus vs. Banfield, 4 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 4 p.m.

Tigre vs. Barracas Central, 4 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Colon, 4 p.m.

Belgrano vs. San Lorenzo, 4 p.m.

River Plate vs. Estudiantes, 4 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Rosario Central, 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

