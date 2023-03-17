Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
San Lorenzo751110316
River Plate750212515
Defensa y Justicia742111514
Racing Club842211714
Talleres741212713
Lanus741210613
Huracan733112812
Boca Juniors73227511
Newell's73228711
Belgrano73224611
Rosario Central732281111
Instituto AC Cordoba72418610
Argentinos73137510
Velez Sarsfield7232879
Godoy Cruz7304469
Sarmiento72231098
Barracas Central7223898
Tigre7223898
CA Central Cordoba SE7223468
Estudiantes7223698
Independiente7142577
CA Platense714210137
Santa Fe8143697
Banfield7133366
Atletico Tucuman7133496
Arsenal71245105
Gimnasia71243105
Colon7043484

Friday, March 10

Barracas Central 1, Independiente 1

Argentinos 1, Arsenal 1

Instituto AC Cordoba 1, Atletico Tucuman 1

Saturday, March 11

San Lorenzo 4, Gimnasia 0

Defensa y Justicia 1, Talleres 1

CA Central Cordoba SE 2, Tigre 0

Belgrano 0, Lanus 0

Sunday, March 12

Racing Club 1, Sarmiento 0

River Plate 3, Godoy Cruz 0

Estudiantes 2, Huracan 1

Rosario Central 1, Santa Fe 1

Banfield 1, Boca Juniors 0

Monday, March 13

Colon 1, Newell's 1

Velez Sarsfield 1, CA Platense 1

Friday, March 17

Santa Fe 1, Racing Club 3

Saturday, March 18

Arsenal vs. Tigre, 3:30 p.m.

CA Platense vs. Defensa y Justicia, 6 p.m.

Independiente vs. Colon, 6 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Barracas Central, 8:30 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Belgrano, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 19

Gimnasia vs. Estudiantes, 3:30 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 5 p.m. ppd

Newell's vs. San Lorenzo, 5 p.m. ppd

Boca Juniors vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 6 p.m.

Talleres vs. Banfield, 8:30 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. River Plate, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, March 20

Newell's vs. San Lorenzo, 5:30 p.m.

Huracan vs. Rosario Central, 8 p.m.

Lanus vs. Argentinos, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 21

Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 8 p.m.

