Liga Profesional
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|River Plate
|19
|14
|2
|3
|35
|12
|44
|Talleres
|20
|12
|4
|4
|35
|17
|40
|San Lorenzo
|20
|10
|7
|3
|19
|7
|37
|Estudiantes
|20
|10
|5
|5
|25
|17
|35
|Rosario Central
|20
|9
|7
|4
|29
|23
|34
|Defensa y Justicia
|19
|9
|6
|4
|25
|12
|33
|Lanus
|19
|9
|6
|4
|27
|18
|33
|Belgrano
|20
|9
|4
|7
|17
|17
|31
|Argentinos
|20
|8
|5
|7
|23
|17
|29
|Godoy Cruz
|20
|8
|5
|7
|23
|23
|29
|Boca Juniors
|20
|8
|4
|8
|23
|18
|28
|Newell's
|20
|7
|7
|6
|17
|16
|28
|CA Platense
|20
|7
|5
|8
|21
|24
|26
|Sarmiento
|20
|6
|7
|7
|18
|17
|25
|Gimnasia
|20
|7
|4
|9
|17
|27
|25
|CA Central Cordoba SE
|20
|6
|6
|8
|16
|21
|24
|Colon
|20
|4
|11
|5
|18
|20
|23
|Racing Club
|19
|6
|5
|8
|23
|28
|23
|Barracas Central
|20
|5
|8
|7
|19
|26
|23
|Tigre
|20
|5
|7
|8
|18
|23
|22
|Instituto AC Cordoba
|20
|5
|7
|8
|16
|26
|22
|Independiente
|20
|4
|9
|7
|20
|23
|21
|Atletico Tucuman
|20
|4
|9
|7
|17
|23
|21
|Santa Fe
|19
|4
|7
|8
|13
|23
|19
|Velez Sarsfield
|19
|3
|9
|7
|18
|20
|18
|Huracan
|20
|4
|6
|10
|15
|24
|18
|Banfield
|20
|4
|6
|10
|13
|26
|18
|Arsenal
|20
|5
|2
|13
|15
|27
|17
Friday, June 9
Barracas Central 0, Rosario Central 0
Independiente 2, Sarmiento 0
Atletico Tucuman vs. Godoy Cruz, 8:30 p.m. ppd
Saturday, June 10
CA Platense 1, Tigre 0
Boca Juniors 1, Lanus 1
Talleres 1, Arsenal 0
Monday, June 12
Newell's 1, Santa Fe 1
San Lorenzo 0, CA Central Cordoba SE 0
Banfield 1, River Plate 4
Instituto AC Cordoba 1, Racing Club 1
Velez Sarsfield 0, Argentinos 1
Tuesday, June 13
Colon 1, Estudiantes 0
Defensa y Justicia 2, Belgrano 0
Gimnasia 1, Huracan 0
Atletico Tucuman 2, Godoy Cruz 1
Saturday, June 17
Santa Fe vs. Lanus, 2:30 p.m.
Racing Club vs. Velez Sarsfield, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, June 21
Estudiantes vs. San Lorenzo, 6 p.m.
CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Gimnasia, 8:30 p.m.
Tigre vs. Velez Sarsfield, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 22
Racing Club vs. Barracas Central, 5 p.m.
River Plate vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 6:45 p.m.
Godoy Cruz vs. Boca Juniors, 8:45 p.m.
Friday, June 23
Huracan vs. Newell's, 6 p.m.
Argentinos vs. Defensa y Justicia, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 24
Santa Fe vs. Independiente, 4 p.m.
Lanus vs. Talleres, 7 p.m.
