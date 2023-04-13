Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
River Plate1190221527
San Lorenzo1172214523
Rosario Central11632141221
Talleres11623201020
Defensa y Justicia1153315818
Lanus1153315918
Belgrano1153310918
Newell's11533101018
Argentinos1152415817
Racing Club11524141217
CA Platense11443141416
Instituto AC Cordoba11443121216
Godoy Cruz11515111316
Estudiantes11434121215
Tigre11434121315
CA Central Cordoba SE1143481215
Velez Sarsfield11353151114
Boca Juniors11425131114
Sarmiento11335121212
Huracan11335131712
Barracas Central11335101612
Gimnasia1132691811
Colon11173101310
Banfield1124571410
Independiente111648129
Atletico Tucuman111646139
Arsenal112279178
Santa Fe111467187

Friday, April 7

CA Platense 1, Instituto AC Cordoba 0

Lanus 3, Arsenal 0

Velez Sarsfield 3, Banfield 3

Talleres 3, Barracas Central 0

Saturday, April 8

Sarmiento 2, Argentinos 0

Gimnasia 3, Racing Club 1

Santa Fe 0, Belgrano 3

Defensa y Justicia 1, CA Central Cordoba SE 2

Atletico Tucuman 1, San Lorenzo 3

Sunday, April 9

Independiente 1, Estudiantes 2

Godoy Cruz 1, Tigre 1

Newell's 0, Rosario Central 0

Huracan 0, River Plate 3

Boca Juniors 1, Colon 2

Tuesday, April 11

Barracas Central 1, CA Platense 0

Argentinos 5, Santa Fe 1

CA Central Cordoba SE 1, Lanus 1

Instituto AC Cordoba 1, Velez Sarsfield 0

Banfield 0, Defensa y Justicia 3

Wednesday, April 12

San Lorenzo 1, Boca Juniors 0

Belgrano 2, Huracan 0

Racing Club 0, Newell's 1

Rosario Central 1, Independiente 0

Estudiantes 0, Atletico Tucuman 0

Thursday, April 13

Arsenal 2, Godoy Cruz 3

Colon 2, Talleres 2

River Plate 3, Gimnasia 0

Tigre 1, Sarmiento 0

Saturday, April 15

Defensa y Justicia vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 3:30 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Estudiantes, 6 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Belgrano, 8:30 p.m.

Huracan vs. Argentinos, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 16

Velez Sarsfield vs. Barracas Central, 1 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Tigre, 1 p.m.

Independiente vs. Racing Club, 3:30 p.m.

Newell's vs. River Plate, 6 p.m.

Talleres vs. San Lorenzo, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, April 17

CA Platense vs. Colon, 3:30 p.m.

Banfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 6 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. Arsenal, 6 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Rosario Central, 8:30 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Lanus, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, April 21

Colon vs. Velez Sarsfield, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

Lanus vs. Sarmiento, 2:30 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Santa Fe, 2:30 p.m.

San Lorenzo vs. CA Platense, 5 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Godoy Cruz, 7:30 p.m.

Belgrano vs. Newell's, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 23

Rosario Central vs. Boca Juniors, 2:30 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Talleres, 5 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Banfield, 5 p.m.

River Plate vs. Independiente, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, April 24

Barracas Central vs. Defensa y Justicia, 2:30 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Atletico Tucuman, 6 p.m.

Tigre vs. Huracan, 8:30 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Gimnasia, 8:30 p.m.



