Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
River Plate14111225634
San Lorenzo1484215528
Defensa y Justicia1483320827
Belgrano15834141127
Lanus14743221425
Talleres14734231224
Estudiantes14734161324
Rosario Central14653191923
Godoy Cruz15645181822
Tigre14554141420
Argentinos14545171219
Newell's14545101219
Boca Juniors14536181518
Racing Club14536171918
CA Central Cordoba SE14536101518
CA Platense14455151717
Colon15384141617
Barracas Central15456131817
Instituto AC Cordoba15456131917
Velez Sarsfield14374161316
Sarmiento14446151516
Huracan15447152016
Banfield1536691715
Gimnasia14437142315
Atletico Tucuman15285121814
Independiente14275111513
Arsenal14329122111
Santa Fe141678209

Friday, April 28

Newell's 0, Argentinos 0

Huracan 2, Arsenal 1

Atletico Tucuman 1, River Plate 1

Saturday, April 29

Velez Sarsfield 0, San Lorenzo 0

Gimnasia 1, Tigre 1

Instituto AC Cordoba 0, CA Central Cordoba SE 2

Banfield 0, Barracas Central 0

Boca Juniors 3, Racing Club 1

Sunday, April 30

Defensa y Justicia 2, Colon 0

Independiente 2, Belgrano 0

Santa Fe vs. Lanus, 6:30 p.m. ppd

Talleres 3, Rosario Central 1

Friday, May 5

Godoy Cruz 0, Santa Fe 0

Barracas Central 3, Instituto AC Cordoba 0

Saturday, May 6

Lanus 1, Huracan 0

Belgrano 1, Atletico Tucuman 0

Colon 2, Banfield 0

Argentinos vs. Independiente, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 7

Rosario Central vs. CA Platense, 1 p.m.

River Plate vs. Boca Juniors, 4:30 p.m.

Tigre vs. Newell's, 8 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Velez Sarsfield, 8 p.m.

Monday, May 8

Arsenal vs. Gimnasia, 2:30 p.m.

San Lorenzo vs. Defensa y Justicia, 4 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Talleres, 6:30 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Sarmiento, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, May 12

Huracan vs. Godoy Cruz, 7 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Argentinos, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 13

Independiente vs. Tigre, 2:30 p.m.

Banfield vs. San Lorenzo, 5 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Colon, 7:30 p.m.

Newell's vs. Arsenal, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 14

Defensa y Justicia vs. Estudiantes, 1 p.m.

CA Platense vs. Racing Club, 3:30 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Belgrano, 6 p.m.

Talleres vs. River Plate, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, May 15

Barracas Central vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 2:30 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Lanus, 5 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. Rosario Central, 7:30 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Sarmiento, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

