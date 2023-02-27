Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
Lanus540110412
Talleres540110412
Defensa y Justicia540110412
San Lorenzo54015212
Huracan532010511
Boca Juniors53117410
Rosario Central53116610
River Plate5302759
Racing Club5221748
Tigre5221868
Instituto AC Cordoba5221538
Barracas Central5212777
Newell's5212667
Belgrano5212367
Argentinos4202536
Godoy Cruz5203236
Velez Sarsfield5122555
Sarmiento5122675
Estudiantes5122465
Independiente5122245
CA Platense51228115
Gimnasia5113364
Arsenal5113484
Banfield5032253
Santa Fe5032253
Colon5023372
Atletico Tucuman5023282
CA Central Cordoba SE4013051

Sunday, Feb. 19

Santa Fe 1, Colon 1

Boca Juniors 3, CA Platense 1

Talleres 2, CA Central Cordoba SE 0

Independiente 0, Defensa y Justicia 2

Monday, Feb. 20

Sarmiento 0, San Lorenzo 1

Atletico Tucuman 1, Velez Sarsfield 1

Friday, Feb. 24

Belgrano 0, Tigre 2

Rosario Central 1, Godoy Cruz 0

Saturday, Feb. 25

San Lorenzo 1, Santa Fe 0

Estudiantes 1, Sarmiento 1

CA Platense 2, Talleres 4

Velez Sarsfield 1, Boca Juniors 2

Sunday, Feb. 26

Colon 1, Huracan 1

Defensa y Justicia 3, Atletico Tucuman 0

River Plate 1, Arsenal 2

Instituto AC Cordoba 3, Newell's 1

Banfield 0, Independiente 0

Monday, Feb. 27

Barracas Central 1, Gimnasia 0

Racing Club 2, Lanus 1

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Argentinos, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 3

Santa Fe vs. Estudiantes, 6 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. Rosario Central, 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

CA Platense vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 3 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Colon, 3 p.m.

Lanus vs. River Plate, 5:15 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Banfield, 7:30 p.m.

Newell's vs. Barracas Central, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 5

Independiente vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 3 p.m.

Huracan vs. San Lorenzo, 5:15 p.m.

Talleres vs. Velez Sarsfield, 7:30 p.m.

Tigre vs. Argentinos, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, March 6

Godoy Cruz vs. Racing Club, 3 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Belgrano, 3 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Defensa y Justicia, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 10

Barracas Central vs. Independiente, 3 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Arsenal, 7 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Atletico Tucuman, 7 p.m.

