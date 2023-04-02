Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
River Plate970215521
San Lorenzo952210417
Racing Club952213817
Rosario Central9522131217
Talleres951315816
Defensa y Justicia943211615
Argentinos942310514
Boca Juniors942312814
Lanus942311814
Newell's942391014
Velez Sarsfield934212713
CA Platense9342131313
Instituto AC Cordoba9342111113
Huracan9333131212
Godoy Cruz940571012
Estudiantes9324101111
Tigre9324101211
Belgrano83235911
Independiente9162799
Barracas Central92349139
Banfield9234489
Sarmiento822410118
Arsenal82247108
Atletico Tucuman91535108
CA Central Cordoba SE82244108
Gimnasia92256148
Santa Fe91446107
Colon90636106

Thursday, March 30

Defensa y Justicia 0, Velez Sarsfield 0

Argentinos 3, Godoy Cruz 0

Friday, March 31

Rosario Central 3, Gimnasia 1

Estudiantes 3, Newell's 0

River Plate 1, Santa Fe 0

Saturday, April 1

Barracas Central 0, Boca Juniors 3

San Lorenzo 0, Independiente 0

Racing Club 2, Huracan 1

Tigre 2, Lanus 1

Sunday, April 2

Instituto AC Cordoba 0, Talleres 3

Colon 0, Atletico Tucuman 0

Banfield 0, CA Platense 2

Monday, April 3

Belgrano vs. Sarmiento, 7 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Arsenal, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, April 7

CA Platense vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 6 p.m.

Lanus vs. Arsenal, 6 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. Banfield, 8:30 p.m.

Talleres vs. Barracas Central, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 8

Sarmiento vs. Argentinos, 2:30 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Racing Club, 5 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Belgrano, 5 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 7:30 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. San Lorenzo, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 9

Independiente vs. Estudiantes, 1 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Tigre, 1 p.m.

Newell's vs. Rosario Central, 3:30 p.m.

Huracan vs. River Plate, 6 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Colon, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 11

Barracas Central vs. CA Platense, 1 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Santa Fe, 6 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Lanus, 8:30 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Velez Sarsfield, 8:30 p.m.

Banfield vs. Defensa y Justicia, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12

San Lorenzo vs. Boca Juniors, 3:30 p.m.

Belgrano vs. Huracan, 6 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Newell's, 6 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. Independiente, 8:30 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Atletico Tucuman, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 13

Arsenal vs. Godoy Cruz, 1 p.m.

Colon vs. Talleres, 3:30 p.m.

River Plate vs. Gimnasia, 6:30 p.m.

Tigre vs. Sarmiento, 8:30 p.m.

