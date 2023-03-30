Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
River Plate860214518
San Lorenzo851210416
Defensa y Justicia943211615
Argentinos942310514
Racing Club842211714
Lanus842210614
Newell's84229714
Rosario Central8422101114
Velez Sarsfield934212713
Talleres841312813
Instituto AC Cordoba834111813
Huracan8332121012
Godoy Cruz940571012
Boca Juniors83239811
Belgrano83235911
CA Platense8242111310
Barracas Central82339109
Banfield8233469
Sarmiento822410118
Independiente8152798
Tigre82248118
Arsenal82247108
Estudiantes82247118
Gimnasia82245118
CA Central Cordoba SE82244108
Santa Fe8143697
Atletico Tucuman81435107
Colon80536105

Thursday, March 30

Defensa y Justicia 0, Velez Sarsfield 0

Argentinos 3, Godoy Cruz 0

Friday, March 31

Rosario Central vs. Gimnasia, 6 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Newell's, 6 p.m.

River Plate vs. Santa Fe, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 1

Barracas Central vs. Boca Juniors, 2:30 p.m.

San Lorenzo vs. Independiente, 6 p.m.

Tigre vs. Lanus, 8:30 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Huracan, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 2

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Talleres, 3:30 p.m.

Colon vs. Atletico Tucuman, 6 p.m.

Banfield vs. CA Platense, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, April 3

Belgrano vs. Sarmiento, 7 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Arsenal, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 8

Defensa y Justicia vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 4 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. Banfield, 4 p.m.

CA Platense vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 4 p.m.

Talleres vs. Barracas Central, 4 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Colon, 4 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. San Lorenzo, 4 p.m.

Independiente vs. Estudiantes, 4 p.m.

Newell's vs. Rosario Central, 4 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Racing Club, 4 p.m.

Huracan vs. River Plate, 4 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Belgrano, 4 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. Argentinos, 4 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Tigre, 4 p.m.

Lanus vs. Arsenal, 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you