GPWDLGFGAPts
River Plate970215521
Lanus1052314817
San Lorenzo952210417
Racing Club952213817
Rosario Central9522131217
Talleres951315816
CA Platense10442141316
Defensa y Justicia943211615
Argentinos942310514
Boca Juniors942312814
Newell's942391014
Velez Sarsfield934212713
Instituto AC Cordoba10343111213
Huracan9333131212
Godoy Cruz940571012
Belgrano93335912
Estudiantes9324101111
Tigre9324101211
CA Central Cordoba SE932451011
Sarmiento923410119
Independiente9162799
Barracas Central92349139
Banfield9234489
Atletico Tucuman91535108
Arsenal102267148
Gimnasia92256148
Santa Fe91446107
Colon90636106

Thursday, March 30

Defensa y Justicia 0, Velez Sarsfield 0

Argentinos 3, Godoy Cruz 0

Friday, March 31

Rosario Central 3, Gimnasia 1

Estudiantes 3, Newell's 0

River Plate 1, Santa Fe 0

Saturday, April 1

Barracas Central 0, Boca Juniors 3

San Lorenzo 0, Independiente 0

Racing Club 2, Huracan 1

Tigre 2, Lanus 1

Sunday, April 2

Instituto AC Cordoba 0, Talleres 3

Colon 0, Atletico Tucuman 0

Banfield 0, CA Platense 2

Monday, April 3

Belgrano 0, Sarmiento 0

CA Central Cordoba SE 1, Arsenal 0

Friday, April 7

CA Platense 1, Instituto AC Cordoba 0

Lanus 3, Arsenal 0

Velez Sarsfield vs. Banfield, 8:30 p.m.

Talleres vs. Barracas Central, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 8

Sarmiento vs. Argentinos, 2:30 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Racing Club, 5 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Belgrano, 5 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 7:30 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. San Lorenzo, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 9

Independiente vs. Estudiantes, 1 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Tigre, 1 p.m.

Newell's vs. Rosario Central, 3:30 p.m.

Huracan vs. River Plate, 6 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Colon, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 11

Barracas Central vs. CA Platense, 1 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Santa Fe, 6 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Lanus, 8:30 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Velez Sarsfield, 8:30 p.m.

Banfield vs. Defensa y Justicia, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12

San Lorenzo vs. Boca Juniors, 3:30 p.m.

Belgrano vs. Huracan, 6 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Newell's, 6 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. Independiente, 8:30 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Atletico Tucuman, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 13

Arsenal vs. Godoy Cruz, 1 p.m.

Colon vs. Talleres, 3:30 p.m.

River Plate vs. Gimnasia, 6:30 p.m.

Tigre vs. Sarmiento, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 15

Defensa y Justicia vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 3:30 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Estudiantes, 6 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Belgrano, 8:30 p.m.

Huracan vs. Argentinos, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 16

Velez Sarsfield vs. Barracas Central, 1 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Tigre, 1 p.m.

Newell's vs. River Plate, 3:30 p.m.

Independiente vs. Racing Club, 6 p.m.

Talleres vs. San Lorenzo, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, April 17

CA Platense vs. Colon, 3:30 p.m.

Banfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 6 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. Arsenal, 6 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Rosario Central, 8:30 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Lanus, 8:30 p.m.

