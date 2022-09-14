Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
Atletico Tucuman1897220934
Huracan19892231433
Gimnasia18963191033
Godoy Cruz19955221832
Boca Juniors181026242232
Racing Club19874251531
Argentinos18936201630
River Plate18855271529
CA Platense19784181429
Newell's19856191729
Patronato Parana19766232027
San Lorenzo185112231826
Estudiantes18756171726
Santa Fe18756212326
Tigre19595262424
Barracas Central19667212724
Banfield18576171822
Rosario Central18648141822
Sarmiento19649192422
Independiente19568212321
CA Central Cordoba SE18639222521
Arsenal183114182020
Defensa y Justicia18477141919
Talleres17467131618
Colon18468152218
Velez Sarsfield181107192513
Aldosivi193412123013
Lanus182511152811

Thursday, Sept. 8

Independiente 3, Aldosivi 0

Santa Fe 1, Sarmiento 0

Argentinos 2, Rosario Central 1

Friday, Sept. 9

Barracas Central 2, Lanus 0

Patronato Parana 1, CA Platense 0

Tigre 1, Huracan 1

Estudiantes 1, Racing Club 0

Saturday, Sept. 10

CA Central Cordoba SE 3, Godoy Cruz 0

San Lorenzo 1, Atletico Tucuman 1

Banfield 2, Colon 1

Sunday, Sept. 11

Newell's 2, Gimnasia 0

Arsenal 2, Velez Sarsfield 2

Boca Juniors 1, River Plate 0

Talleres 1, Defensa y Justicia 0

Monday, Sept. 12

Sarmiento 1, Independiente 2

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 3:30 p.m. ppd

Huracan 1, Barracas Central 1

Godoy Cruz 1, Tigre 1

CA Platense 1, Santa Fe 0

Racing Club 1, Patronato Parana 0

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Aldosivi 1, Newell's 2

Colon vs. San Lorenzo, 3:30 p.m.

River Plate vs. Banfield, 6 p.m.

Lanus vs. Boca Juniors, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 15

Rosario Central vs. Estudiantes, 6 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. Argentinos, 6 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Talleres, 8:30 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Arsenal, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Barracas Central vs. Godoy Cruz, 2:30 p.m.

Newell's vs. Sarmiento, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Tigre vs. Velez Sarsfield, 12 p.m.

San Lorenzo vs. River Plate, 2:30 p.m.

Banfield vs. Lanus, 5 p.m.

Talleres vs. Colon, 7:30 p.m.

CA Platense vs. Racing Club, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 19

Arsenal vs. Aldosivi, 3:30 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Huracan, 6 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Independiente, 8:30 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Defensa y Justicia, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Patronato Parana vs. Rosario Central, 5 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Gimnasia, 7:30 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Atletico Tucuman, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 25

Racing Club vs. Santa Fe, 4 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. CA Platense, 4 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. Patronato Parana, 4 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Estudiantes, 4 p.m.

Colon vs. Argentinos, 4 p.m.

River Plate vs. Talleres, 4 p.m.

Lanus vs. San Lorenzo, 4 p.m.

Huracan vs. Banfield, 4 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Boca Juniors, 4 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. Barracas Central, 4 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Tigre, 4 p.m.

Aldosivi vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 4 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. Arsenal, 4 p.m.

Independiente vs. Newell's, 4 p.m.

