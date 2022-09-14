Liga Profesional
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Atletico Tucuman
|18
|9
|7
|2
|20
|9
|34
|Huracan
|19
|8
|9
|2
|23
|14
|33
|Gimnasia
|18
|9
|6
|3
|19
|10
|33
|Godoy Cruz
|19
|9
|5
|5
|22
|18
|32
|Boca Juniors
|18
|10
|2
|6
|24
|22
|32
|Racing Club
|19
|8
|7
|4
|25
|15
|31
|Argentinos
|18
|9
|3
|6
|20
|16
|30
|River Plate
|18
|8
|5
|5
|27
|15
|29
|CA Platense
|19
|7
|8
|4
|18
|14
|29
|Newell's
|19
|8
|5
|6
|19
|17
|29
|Patronato Parana
|19
|7
|6
|6
|23
|20
|27
|San Lorenzo
|18
|5
|11
|2
|23
|18
|26
|Estudiantes
|18
|7
|5
|6
|17
|17
|26
|Santa Fe
|18
|7
|5
|6
|21
|23
|26
|Tigre
|19
|5
|9
|5
|26
|24
|24
|Barracas Central
|19
|6
|6
|7
|21
|27
|24
|Banfield
|18
|5
|7
|6
|17
|18
|22
|Rosario Central
|18
|6
|4
|8
|14
|18
|22
|Sarmiento
|19
|6
|4
|9
|19
|24
|22
|Independiente
|19
|5
|6
|8
|21
|23
|21
|CA Central Cordoba SE
|18
|6
|3
|9
|22
|25
|21
|Arsenal
|18
|3
|11
|4
|18
|20
|20
|Defensa y Justicia
|18
|4
|7
|7
|14
|19
|19
|Talleres
|17
|4
|6
|7
|13
|16
|18
|Colon
|18
|4
|6
|8
|15
|22
|18
|Velez Sarsfield
|18
|1
|10
|7
|19
|25
|13
|Aldosivi
|19
|3
|4
|12
|12
|30
|13
|Lanus
|18
|2
|5
|11
|15
|28
|11
Thursday, Sept. 8
Independiente 3, Aldosivi 0
Santa Fe 1, Sarmiento 0
Argentinos 2, Rosario Central 1
Friday, Sept. 9
Barracas Central 2, Lanus 0
Patronato Parana 1, CA Platense 0
Tigre 1, Huracan 1
Estudiantes 1, Racing Club 0
Saturday, Sept. 10
CA Central Cordoba SE 3, Godoy Cruz 0
San Lorenzo 1, Atletico Tucuman 1
Banfield 2, Colon 1
Sunday, Sept. 11
Newell's 2, Gimnasia 0
Arsenal 2, Velez Sarsfield 2
Boca Juniors 1, River Plate 0
Talleres 1, Defensa y Justicia 0
Monday, Sept. 12
Sarmiento 1, Independiente 2
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 3:30 p.m. ppd
Huracan 1, Barracas Central 1
Godoy Cruz 1, Tigre 1
CA Platense 1, Santa Fe 0
Racing Club 1, Patronato Parana 0
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Aldosivi 1, Newell's 2
Colon vs. San Lorenzo, 3:30 p.m.
River Plate vs. Banfield, 6 p.m.
Lanus vs. Boca Juniors, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 15
Rosario Central vs. Estudiantes, 6 p.m.
Defensa y Justicia vs. Argentinos, 6 p.m.
Atletico Tucuman vs. Talleres, 8:30 p.m.
Gimnasia vs. Arsenal, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Barracas Central vs. Godoy Cruz, 2:30 p.m.
Newell's vs. Sarmiento, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 18
Tigre vs. Velez Sarsfield, 12 p.m.
San Lorenzo vs. River Plate, 2:30 p.m.
Banfield vs. Lanus, 5 p.m.
Talleres vs. Colon, 7:30 p.m.
CA Platense vs. Racing Club, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 19
Arsenal vs. Aldosivi, 3:30 p.m.
Boca Juniors vs. Huracan, 6 p.m.
Santa Fe vs. Independiente, 8:30 p.m.
Estudiantes vs. Defensa y Justicia, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Patronato Parana vs. Rosario Central, 5 p.m.
CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Gimnasia, 7:30 p.m.
Argentinos vs. Atletico Tucuman, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 25
Racing Club vs. Santa Fe, 4 p.m.
Rosario Central vs. CA Platense, 4 p.m.
Defensa y Justicia vs. Patronato Parana, 4 p.m.
Atletico Tucuman vs. Estudiantes, 4 p.m.
Colon vs. Argentinos, 4 p.m.
River Plate vs. Talleres, 4 p.m.
Lanus vs. San Lorenzo, 4 p.m.
Huracan vs. Banfield, 4 p.m.
Godoy Cruz vs. Boca Juniors, 4 p.m.
Velez Sarsfield vs. Barracas Central, 4 p.m.
Gimnasia vs. Tigre, 4 p.m.
Aldosivi vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 4 p.m.
Sarmiento vs. Arsenal, 4 p.m.
Independiente vs. Newell's, 4 p.m.
