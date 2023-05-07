Liga Profesional
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|River Plate
|14
|11
|1
|2
|25
|6
|34
|San Lorenzo
|14
|8
|4
|2
|15
|5
|28
|Defensa y Justicia
|14
|8
|3
|3
|20
|8
|27
|Belgrano
|15
|8
|3
|4
|14
|11
|27
|Rosario Central
|15
|7
|5
|3
|23
|19
|26
|Lanus
|14
|7
|4
|3
|22
|14
|25
|Talleres
|14
|7
|3
|4
|23
|12
|24
|Estudiantes
|14
|7
|3
|4
|16
|13
|24
|Godoy Cruz
|15
|6
|4
|5
|18
|18
|22
|Argentinos
|15
|5
|5
|5
|19
|14
|20
|Tigre
|14
|5
|5
|4
|14
|14
|20
|Newell's
|14
|5
|4
|5
|10
|12
|19
|Boca Juniors
|14
|5
|3
|6
|18
|15
|18
|Racing Club
|14
|5
|3
|6
|17
|19
|18
|CA Central Cordoba SE
|14
|5
|3
|6
|10
|15
|18
|Colon
|15
|3
|8
|4
|14
|16
|17
|Barracas Central
|15
|4
|5
|6
|13
|18
|17
|CA Platense
|15
|4
|5
|6
|15
|21
|17
|Instituto AC Cordoba
|15
|4
|5
|6
|13
|19
|17
|Velez Sarsfield
|14
|3
|7
|4
|16
|13
|16
|Sarmiento
|14
|4
|4
|6
|15
|15
|16
|Huracan
|15
|4
|4
|7
|15
|20
|16
|Banfield
|15
|3
|6
|6
|9
|17
|15
|Gimnasia
|14
|4
|3
|7
|14
|23
|15
|Independiente
|15
|2
|8
|5
|13
|17
|14
|Atletico Tucuman
|15
|2
|8
|5
|12
|18
|14
|Arsenal
|14
|3
|2
|9
|12
|21
|11
|Santa Fe
|14
|1
|6
|7
|8
|20
|9
Saturday, April 29
Velez Sarsfield 0, San Lorenzo 0
Gimnasia 1, Tigre 1
Instituto AC Cordoba 0, CA Central Cordoba SE 2
Banfield 0, Barracas Central 0
Boca Juniors 3, Racing Club 1
Sunday, April 30
Defensa y Justicia 2, Colon 0
Independiente 2, Belgrano 0
Santa Fe vs. Lanus, 6:30 p.m. ppd
Talleres 3, Rosario Central 1
Friday, May 5
Godoy Cruz 0, Santa Fe 0
Barracas Central 3, Instituto AC Cordoba 0
Saturday, May 6
Lanus 1, Huracan 0
Belgrano 1, Atletico Tucuman 0
Colon 2, Banfield 0
Argentinos 2, Independiente 2
Sunday, May 7
Rosario Central 4, CA Platense 0
River Plate vs. Boca Juniors, 4:30 p.m.
Tigre vs. Newell's, 8 p.m.
Estudiantes vs. Velez Sarsfield, 8 p.m.
Monday, May 8
Arsenal vs. Gimnasia, 2:30 p.m.
San Lorenzo vs. Defensa y Justicia, 4 p.m.
Racing Club vs. Talleres, 6:30 p.m.
CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Sarmiento, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, May 12
Huracan vs. Godoy Cruz, 7 p.m.
Atletico Tucuman vs. Argentinos, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 13
Independiente vs. Tigre, 2:30 p.m.
Banfield vs. San Lorenzo, 5 p.m.
Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Colon, 7:30 p.m.
Newell's vs. Arsenal, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 14
Defensa y Justicia vs. Estudiantes, 1 p.m.
CA Platense vs. Racing Club, 3:30 p.m.
Boca Juniors vs. Belgrano, 6 p.m.
Talleres vs. River Plate, 8:30 p.m.
Monday, May 15
Barracas Central vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 2:30 p.m.
Gimnasia vs. Lanus, 5 p.m.
Velez Sarsfield vs. Rosario Central, 7:30 p.m.
Santa Fe vs. Sarmiento, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 18
Arsenal vs. Independiente, 8 p.m.
