Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
River Plate14111225634
San Lorenzo1484215528
Defensa y Justicia1483320827
Belgrano15834141127
Rosario Central15753231926
Lanus14743221425
Talleres14734231224
Estudiantes14734161324
Godoy Cruz15645181822
Argentinos15555191420
Tigre14554141420
Newell's14545101219
Boca Juniors14536181518
Racing Club14536171918
CA Central Cordoba SE14536101518
Colon15384141617
Barracas Central15456131817
CA Platense15456152117
Instituto AC Cordoba15456131917
Velez Sarsfield14374161316
Sarmiento14446151516
Huracan15447152016
Banfield1536691715
Gimnasia14437142315
Independiente15285131714
Atletico Tucuman15285121814
Arsenal14329122111
Santa Fe141678209

Saturday, April 29

Velez Sarsfield 0, San Lorenzo 0

Gimnasia 1, Tigre 1

Instituto AC Cordoba 0, CA Central Cordoba SE 2

Banfield 0, Barracas Central 0

Boca Juniors 3, Racing Club 1

Sunday, April 30

Defensa y Justicia 2, Colon 0

Independiente 2, Belgrano 0

Santa Fe vs. Lanus, 6:30 p.m. ppd

Talleres 3, Rosario Central 1

Friday, May 5

Godoy Cruz 0, Santa Fe 0

Barracas Central 3, Instituto AC Cordoba 0

Saturday, May 6

Lanus 1, Huracan 0

Belgrano 1, Atletico Tucuman 0

Colon 2, Banfield 0

Argentinos 2, Independiente 2

Sunday, May 7

Rosario Central 4, CA Platense 0

River Plate vs. Boca Juniors, 4:30 p.m.

Tigre vs. Newell's, 8 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Velez Sarsfield, 8 p.m.

Monday, May 8

Arsenal vs. Gimnasia, 2:30 p.m.

San Lorenzo vs. Defensa y Justicia, 4 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Talleres, 6:30 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Sarmiento, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, May 12

Huracan vs. Godoy Cruz, 7 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Argentinos, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 13

Independiente vs. Tigre, 2:30 p.m.

Banfield vs. San Lorenzo, 5 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Colon, 7:30 p.m.

Newell's vs. Arsenal, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 14

Defensa y Justicia vs. Estudiantes, 1 p.m.

CA Platense vs. Racing Club, 3:30 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Belgrano, 6 p.m.

Talleres vs. River Plate, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, May 15

Barracas Central vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 2:30 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Lanus, 5 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. Rosario Central, 7:30 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Sarmiento, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 18

Arsenal vs. Independiente, 8 p.m.

