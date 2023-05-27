Liga Profesional
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|River Plate
|17
|13
|1
|3
|29
|9
|40
|San Lorenzo
|17
|10
|5
|2
|19
|6
|35
|Talleres
|17
|9
|4
|4
|30
|16
|31
|Estudiantes
|17
|9
|4
|4
|20
|14
|31
|Rosario Central
|17
|8
|6
|3
|25
|20
|30
|Defensa y Justicia
|17
|8
|5
|4
|22
|11
|29
|Lanus
|16
|8
|4
|4
|23
|15
|28
|Belgrano
|17
|8
|4
|5
|15
|14
|28
|Godoy Cruz
|17
|7
|5
|5
|20
|18
|26
|Boca Juniors
|17
|7
|3
|7
|21
|16
|24
|Sarmiento
|18
|6
|6
|6
|18
|15
|24
|Argentinos
|17
|6
|5
|6
|21
|16
|23
|Newell's
|17
|6
|5
|6
|14
|15
|23
|Tigre
|17
|5
|7
|5
|17
|18
|22
|Gimnasia
|18
|6
|4
|8
|16
|25
|22
|CA Platense
|17
|5
|5
|7
|19
|23
|20
|Instituto AC Cordoba
|17
|5
|5
|7
|14
|21
|20
|Barracas Central
|17
|4
|7
|6
|16
|21
|19
|CA Central Cordoba SE
|17
|5
|4
|8
|12
|19
|19
|Colon
|17
|3
|9
|5
|15
|18
|18
|Huracan
|17
|4
|6
|7
|15
|20
|18
|Atletico Tucuman
|18
|3
|9
|6
|14
|20
|18
|Racing Club
|16
|5
|3
|8
|19
|26
|18
|Velez Sarsfield
|16
|3
|8
|5
|16
|15
|17
|Independiente
|17
|3
|8
|6
|16
|20
|17
|Banfield
|17
|3
|6
|8
|10
|20
|15
|Arsenal
|18
|4
|2
|12
|14
|26
|14
|Santa Fe
|16
|2
|6
|8
|9
|22
|12
Friday, May 19
Godoy Cruz 2, Gimnasia 0
CA Central Cordoba SE 0, Santa Fe 1
Rosario Central 2, Defensa y Justicia 1
Estudiantes 1, Banfield 0
Argentinos 0, Boca Juniors 1
Racing Club vs. Velez Sarsfield, 8:30 p.m. ppd
Saturday, May 20
San Lorenzo 2, Instituto AC Cordoba 0
Lanus 1, Newell's 0
Tigre 0, Atletico Tucuman 0
Sunday, May 21
Belgrano 1, Talleres 1
Sarmiento 0, Huracan 0
Colon 1, Barracas Central 1
River Plate 2, CA Platense 1
Friday, May 26
Atletico Tucuman 1, Arsenal 0
Saturday, May 27
Gimnasia 0, Sarmiento 0
CA Platense vs. Belgrano, 5 p.m.
Independiente vs. Lanus, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 28
Barracas Central vs. San Lorenzo, 1 p.m.
Defensa y Justicia vs. Racing Club, 3:30 p.m.
Talleres vs. Argentinos, 3:30 p.m.
Boca Juniors vs. Tigre, 6 p.m.
Newell's vs. Godoy Cruz, 8:30 p.m.
Monday, May 29
Colon vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 3:30 p.m.
Banfield vs. Rosario Central, 6 p.m.
Huracan vs. Santa Fe, 6 p.m.
Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Estudiantes, 7 p.m.
Velez Sarsfield vs. River Plate, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 1
Sarmiento vs. Newell's, 7 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Boca Juniors, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, June 2
Estudiantes vs. Barracas Central, 6 p.m.
Tigre vs. Talleres, 8:30 p.m.
Argentinos vs. CA Platense, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 3
Belgrano vs. Velez Sarsfield, 1 p.m.
River Plate vs. Defensa y Justicia, 3:30 p.m.
CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Huracan, 6 p.m.
Rosario Central vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 6 p.m.
Racing Club vs. Banfield, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 4
Santa Fe vs. Gimnasia, 10 a.m.
San Lorenzo vs. Colon, 1 p.m.
Godoy Cruz vs. Independiente, 8:30 p.m.
Lanus vs. Atletico Tucuman, 8:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.