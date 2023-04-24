Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
River Plate13110224533
San Lorenzo1383215527
Defensa y Justicia1373318824
Belgrano1373313924
Rosario Central13652181623
Lanus13643211422
Talleres13634201121
Estudiantes13634141221
Godoy Cruz13625171720
Argentinos13535171218
Racing Club13535161618
Newell's13535101218
CA Platense13454141517
Instituto AC Cordoba13454131417
Tigre12444121316
Velez Sarsfield13364161315
Boca Juniors13436151415
Sarmiento13436141415
CA Central Cordoba SE1343681515
Colon13283121414
Banfield1335591514
Gimnasia13427132214
Huracan12345131713
Atletico Tucuman13274111613
Barracas Central13346101813
Arsenal13328111911
Independiente1317591510
Santa Fe131578208

Sunday, April 16

Velez Sarsfield 0, Barracas Central 0

Santa Fe 0, Tigre 0

Independiente 1, Racing Club 1

Newell's 0, River Plate 1

Talleres 0, San Lorenzo 0

Monday, April 17

CA Platense 0, Colon 0

Banfield 1, CA Central Cordoba SE 0

Sarmiento 1, Arsenal 0

Atletico Tucuman 2, Rosario Central 2

Godoy Cruz 4, Lanus 4

Friday, April 21

Colon 2, Velez Sarsfield 1

Saturday, April 22

Lanus 2, Sarmiento 1

Arsenal 2, Santa Fe 1

CA Central Cordoba SE 0, Godoy Cruz 2

Belgrano 1, Newell's 0

Sunday, April 23

San Lorenzo 1, CA Platense 0

Rosario Central 2, Boca Juniors 2

Instituto AC Cordoba 1, Banfield 1

Estudiantes 1, Talleres 0

River Plate 2, Independiente 0

Monday, April 24

Barracas Central 0, Defensa y Justicia 2

Racing Club 1, Atletico Tucuman 3

Argentinos 2, Gimnasia 4

Tuesday, April 25

Tigre vs. Huracan, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 27

CA Platense vs. Estudiantes, 7 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. Godoy Cruz, 7 p.m.

Friday, April 28

Newell's vs. Argentinos, 6 p.m.

Huracan vs. Arsenal, 6 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. River Plate, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 29

Velez Sarsfield vs. San Lorenzo, 1 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Tigre, 3:30 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 6 p.m.

Banfield vs. Barracas Central, 6 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Racing Club, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 30

Defensa y Justicia vs. Colon, 2:30 p.m.

Independiente vs. Belgrano, 5 p.m.

Talleres vs. Rosario Central, 7:30 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Lanus, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 5

Barracas Central vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 2:30 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Santa Fe, 8:30 p.m.

