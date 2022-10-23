Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
Boca Juniors261637322651
Racing Club261484402250
Huracan2612113331847
Atletico Tucuman2712105322246
River Plate261358412144
Tigre2611105402843
San Lorenzo2710134332343
Argentinos271269332442
Gimnasia271188261841
Defensa y Justicia2710107292740
Newell's261169252139
Patronato Parana261079282537
Talleres279810282635
Godoy Cruz279810252935
Independiente269710292934
CA Central Cordoba SE2610412333434
Barracas Central26899303633
Estudiantes279612284033
Sarmiento278811273232
Santa Fe278811283632
CA Platense267109222431
Rosario Central267109232731
Banfield277911232930
Colon267712233528
Arsenal265129242827
Velez Sarsfield2651011273225
Lanus265516213920
Aldosivi274419164816

Sunday, Oct. 16

Aldosivi 1, Talleres 3

Newell's 2, Boca Juniors 0

Godoy Cruz 0, Patronato Parana 1

Independiente 1, Banfield 0

River Plate 1, Rosario Central 2

Monday, Oct. 17

Arsenal 1, Barracas Central 2

Gimnasia 0, Argentinos 0

Velez Sarsfield 4, Estudiantes 0

Atletico Tucuman 1, Santa Fe 1

Sarmiento 2, San Lorenzo 4

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Colon 1, Defensa y Justicia 2

Lanus 0, Racing Club 1

Huracan 2, CA Platense 0

CA Central Cordoba SE 1, Tigre 2

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Talleres 2, Santa Fe 2

Saturday, Oct. 22

Santa Fe 1, CA Central Cordoba SE 4

San Lorenzo 3, Aldosivi 0

Estudiantes 2, Godoy Cruz 0

Defensa y Justicia 3, Atletico Tucuman 1

Argentinos 2, Velez Sarsfield 0

Sunday, Oct. 23

Banfield 0, Sarmiento 0

Talleres 2, Gimnasia 1

Boca Juniors vs. Independiente, 4 p.m.

Patronato Parana vs. Huracan, 4 p.m.

Racing Club vs. River Plate, 4 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 24

Barracas Central vs. Newell's, 2:30 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. Colon, 3:30 p.m.

Tigre vs. Arsenal, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Velez Sarsfield vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 6 p.m.

CA Platense vs. Lanus, 7 p.m.



