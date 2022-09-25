Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
Atletico Tucuman211182261241
Boca Juniors211236262239
Racing Club211074281637
Huracan219102261537
Gimnasia211065211236
River Plate21957291832
Godoy Cruz21957232232
Tigre21795292430
CA Platense21795191630
Argentinos20938222030
Newell's21858191929
Patronato Parana21777242228
Sarmiento21849222428
Defensa y Justicia21777202228
San Lorenzo215124232127
Independiente21768232327
Estudiantes21768202327
Barracas Central21768242927
Santa Fe20758222626
Talleres20677171725
Banfield21678212425
Rosario Central21678162025
CA Central Cordoba SE19739232524
Arsenal214116212423
Colon20479152419
Lanus214512193017
Velez Sarsfield202108202716
Aldosivi203413123313

Saturday, Sept. 17

Barracas Central 3, Godoy Cruz 1

Newell's 0, Sarmiento 1

Sunday, Sept. 18

Tigre 2, Velez Sarsfield 0

San Lorenzo 0, River Plate 1

Banfield 1, Lanus 2

Talleres 2, Colon 0

CA Platense 0, Racing Club 1

Monday, Sept. 19

Arsenal 3, Aldosivi 0

Santa Fe 0, Independiente 1

Boca Juniors 0, Huracan 0

Argentinos 1, Atletico Tucuman 2

Estudiantes 1, Defensa y Justicia 2

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Patronato Parana 0, Rosario Central 0

CA Central Cordoba SE 1, Gimnasia 0

Friday, Sept. 23

Huracan 3, Banfield 1

Godoy Cruz 0, Boca Juniors 1

Saturday, Sept. 24

Defensa y Justicia 2, Patronato Parana 1

Sarmiento 2, Arsenal 0

Lanus 2, San Lorenzo 0

River Plate 0, Talleres 1

Independiente 1, Newell's 0

Sunday, Sept. 25

Rosario Central 1, CA Platense 1

Gimnasia 0, Tigre 1

Racing Club 2, Santa Fe 1

Atletico Tucuman 3, Estudiantes 1

Velez Sarsfield 1, Barracas Central 0

Monday, Sept. 26

Colon vs. Argentinos, 4 p.m.

Aldosivi vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 29

Barracas Central vs. Gimnasia, 2:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 30

Tigre vs. Aldosivi, 6 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Colon, 6 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Newell's, 8:30 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Rosario Central, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Sarmiento, 12 p.m.

CA Platense vs. Defensa y Justicia, 12 p.m.

San Lorenzo vs. Huracan, 2:30 p.m.

Banfield vs. Godoy Cruz, 5 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Independiente, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 2

Talleres vs. Lanus, 2:30 p.m.

Patronato Parana vs. Atletico Tucuman, 2:30 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Velez Sarsfield, 5 p.m.

Argentinos vs. River Plate, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Rosario Central vs. Santa Fe, 4 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. Racing Club, 4 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. CA Platense, 4 p.m.

Colon vs. Patronato Parana, 4 p.m.

River Plate vs. Estudiantes, 4 p.m.

Lanus vs. Argentinos, 4 p.m.

Huracan vs. Talleres, 4 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. San Lorenzo, 4 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. Banfield, 4 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Boca Juniors, 4 p.m.

Aldosivi vs. Barracas Central, 4 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. Tigre, 4 p.m.

Independiente vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 4 p.m.

Newell's vs. Arsenal, 4 p.m.

