Liga Profesional
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Atletico Tucuman
|21
|11
|8
|2
|26
|12
|41
|Boca Juniors
|21
|12
|3
|6
|26
|22
|39
|Racing Club
|21
|10
|7
|4
|28
|16
|37
|Huracan
|21
|9
|10
|2
|26
|15
|37
|Gimnasia
|21
|10
|6
|5
|21
|12
|36
|River Plate
|21
|9
|5
|7
|29
|18
|32
|Godoy Cruz
|21
|9
|5
|7
|23
|22
|32
|Tigre
|21
|7
|9
|5
|29
|24
|30
|CA Platense
|21
|7
|9
|5
|19
|16
|30
|Argentinos
|20
|9
|3
|8
|22
|20
|30
|Newell's
|21
|8
|5
|8
|19
|19
|29
|Patronato Parana
|21
|7
|7
|7
|24
|22
|28
|Sarmiento
|21
|8
|4
|9
|22
|24
|28
|Defensa y Justicia
|21
|7
|7
|7
|20
|22
|28
|San Lorenzo
|21
|5
|12
|4
|23
|21
|27
|Independiente
|21
|7
|6
|8
|23
|23
|27
|Estudiantes
|21
|7
|6
|8
|20
|23
|27
|Barracas Central
|21
|7
|6
|8
|24
|29
|27
|Santa Fe
|20
|7
|5
|8
|22
|26
|26
|Talleres
|20
|6
|7
|7
|17
|17
|25
|Banfield
|21
|6
|7
|8
|21
|24
|25
|Rosario Central
|21
|6
|7
|8
|16
|20
|25
|CA Central Cordoba SE
|19
|7
|3
|9
|23
|25
|24
|Arsenal
|21
|4
|11
|6
|21
|24
|23
|Colon
|20
|4
|7
|9
|15
|24
|19
|Lanus
|21
|4
|5
|12
|19
|30
|17
|Velez Sarsfield
|20
|2
|10
|8
|20
|27
|16
|Aldosivi
|20
|3
|4
|13
|12
|33
|13
Saturday, Sept. 17
Barracas Central 3, Godoy Cruz 1
Newell's 0, Sarmiento 1
Sunday, Sept. 18
Tigre 2, Velez Sarsfield 0
San Lorenzo 0, River Plate 1
Banfield 1, Lanus 2
Talleres 2, Colon 0
CA Platense 0, Racing Club 1
Monday, Sept. 19
Arsenal 3, Aldosivi 0
Santa Fe 0, Independiente 1
Boca Juniors 0, Huracan 0
Argentinos 1, Atletico Tucuman 2
Estudiantes 1, Defensa y Justicia 2
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Patronato Parana 0, Rosario Central 0
CA Central Cordoba SE 1, Gimnasia 0
Friday, Sept. 23
Huracan 3, Banfield 1
Godoy Cruz 0, Boca Juniors 1
Saturday, Sept. 24
Defensa y Justicia 2, Patronato Parana 1
Sarmiento 2, Arsenal 0
Lanus 2, San Lorenzo 0
River Plate 0, Talleres 1
Independiente 1, Newell's 0
Sunday, Sept. 25
Rosario Central 1, CA Platense 1
Gimnasia 0, Tigre 1
Racing Club 2, Santa Fe 1
Atletico Tucuman 3, Estudiantes 1
Velez Sarsfield 1, Barracas Central 0
Monday, Sept. 26
Colon vs. Argentinos, 4 p.m.
Aldosivi vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Barracas Central vs. Gimnasia, 2:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 30
Tigre vs. Aldosivi, 6 p.m.
Estudiantes vs. Colon, 6 p.m.
Santa Fe vs. Newell's, 8:30 p.m.
Racing Club vs. Rosario Central, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Sarmiento, 12 p.m.
CA Platense vs. Defensa y Justicia, 12 p.m.
San Lorenzo vs. Huracan, 2:30 p.m.
Banfield vs. Godoy Cruz, 5 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Independiente, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 2
Talleres vs. Lanus, 2:30 p.m.
Patronato Parana vs. Atletico Tucuman, 2:30 p.m.
Boca Juniors vs. Velez Sarsfield, 5 p.m.
Argentinos vs. River Plate, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Rosario Central vs. Santa Fe, 4 p.m.
Defensa y Justicia vs. Racing Club, 4 p.m.
Atletico Tucuman vs. CA Platense, 4 p.m.
Colon vs. Patronato Parana, 4 p.m.
River Plate vs. Estudiantes, 4 p.m.
Lanus vs. Argentinos, 4 p.m.
Huracan vs. Talleres, 4 p.m.
Godoy Cruz vs. San Lorenzo, 4 p.m.
Velez Sarsfield vs. Banfield, 4 p.m.
Gimnasia vs. Boca Juniors, 4 p.m.
Aldosivi vs. Barracas Central, 4 p.m.
Sarmiento vs. Tigre, 4 p.m.
Independiente vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 4 p.m.
Newell's vs. Arsenal, 4 p.m.
