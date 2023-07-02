Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
River Plate221624401550
Talleres221255372041
San Lorenzo22118321841
Lanus221174312040
Estudiantes221075271937
Rosario Central22985302535
Belgrano211047201834
Defensa y Justicia21966261633
Godoy Cruz22967282433
Argentinos21957261832
Racing Club22868303030
Newell's21786181729
CA Platense22859232529
Sarmiento21777221828
Boca Juniors21849232228
Barracas Central22697222827
CA Central Cordoba SE22688172226
Gimnasia21759172726
Tigre21678202425
Independiente22598212624
Colon224126192524
Atletico Tucuman22598192724
Santa Fe22589172523
Instituto AC Cordoba21579172922
Velez Sarsfield22499212421
Huracan224711162619
Banfield214611142918
Arsenal225215153017

Saturday, June 24

Santa Fe 3, Independiente 0

Lanus 2, Talleres 1

Sunday, June 25

Arsenal 0, CA Platense 2

Rosario Central 1, Colon 1

Sarmiento 4, Atletico Tucuman 1

Monday, June 26

Belgrano 3, Banfield 1

Friday, June 30

CA Platense 0, Lanus 1

Velez Sarsfield 1, Arsenal 0

Atletico Tucuman 1, Santa Fe 0

Saturday, July 1

Barracas Central 2, River Plate 1

San Lorenzo 1, Rosario Central 0

Estudiantes 1, CA Central Cordoba SE 1

Talleres 1, Godoy Cruz 1

Sunday, July 2

Independiente 1, Huracan 0

Colon 0, Racing Club 4

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Belgrano, 6 p.m.

Banfield vs. Argentinos, 6:30 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. Tigre, 6:30 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Sarmiento, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, July 3

Newell's vs. Gimnasia, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4

Lanus vs. Velez Sarsfield, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 5

Godoy Cruz vs. CA Platense, 2:30 p.m.

Tigre vs. Banfield, 4 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. Estudiantes, 5 p.m.

Racing Club vs. San Lorenzo, 6:30 p.m.

River Plate vs. Colon, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 6

Arsenal vs. Defensa y Justicia, 1 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Boca Juniors, 4 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. Talleres, 6 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 6 p.m.

Huracan vs. Atletico Tucuman, 8:30 p.m.

Belgrano vs. Barracas Central, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, July 7

Gimnasia vs. Independiente, 6 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Newell's, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 8

Estudiantes vs. Racing Club, 5 p.m.

San Lorenzo vs. River Plate, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 9

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Tigre, 2:30 p.m.

CA Platense vs. Sarmiento, 2:30 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. Godoy Cruz, 5 p.m.

Banfield vs. Arsenal, 7:30 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. Lanus, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, July 10

Barracas Central vs. Argentinos, 1 p.m.

Colon vs. Belgrano, 3:30 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 5 p.m.

Talleres vs. Santa Fe, 6:30 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Huracan, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 11

Independiente vs. Newell's, 6 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Gimnasia, 8:30 p.m.

