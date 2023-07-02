Liga Profesional
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|River Plate
|22
|16
|2
|4
|40
|15
|50
|Talleres
|22
|12
|5
|5
|37
|20
|41
|San Lorenzo
|22
|11
|8
|3
|21
|8
|41
|Lanus
|22
|11
|7
|4
|31
|20
|40
|Estudiantes
|22
|10
|7
|5
|27
|19
|37
|Rosario Central
|22
|9
|8
|5
|30
|25
|35
|Belgrano
|21
|10
|4
|7
|20
|18
|34
|Defensa y Justicia
|21
|9
|6
|6
|26
|16
|33
|Godoy Cruz
|22
|9
|6
|7
|28
|24
|33
|Argentinos
|21
|9
|5
|7
|26
|18
|32
|Racing Club
|22
|8
|6
|8
|30
|30
|30
|Newell's
|21
|7
|8
|6
|18
|17
|29
|CA Platense
|22
|8
|5
|9
|23
|25
|29
|Sarmiento
|21
|7
|7
|7
|22
|18
|28
|Boca Juniors
|21
|8
|4
|9
|23
|22
|28
|Barracas Central
|22
|6
|9
|7
|22
|28
|27
|CA Central Cordoba SE
|22
|6
|8
|8
|17
|22
|26
|Gimnasia
|21
|7
|5
|9
|17
|27
|26
|Tigre
|21
|6
|7
|8
|20
|24
|25
|Independiente
|22
|5
|9
|8
|21
|26
|24
|Colon
|22
|4
|12
|6
|19
|25
|24
|Atletico Tucuman
|22
|5
|9
|8
|19
|27
|24
|Santa Fe
|22
|5
|8
|9
|17
|25
|23
|Instituto AC Cordoba
|21
|5
|7
|9
|17
|29
|22
|Velez Sarsfield
|22
|4
|9
|9
|21
|24
|21
|Huracan
|22
|4
|7
|11
|16
|26
|19
|Banfield
|21
|4
|6
|11
|14
|29
|18
|Arsenal
|22
|5
|2
|15
|15
|30
|17
Saturday, June 24
Santa Fe 3, Independiente 0
Lanus 2, Talleres 1
Sunday, June 25
Arsenal 0, CA Platense 2
Rosario Central 1, Colon 1
Sarmiento 4, Atletico Tucuman 1
Monday, June 26
Belgrano 3, Banfield 1
Friday, June 30
CA Platense 0, Lanus 1
Velez Sarsfield 1, Arsenal 0
Atletico Tucuman 1, Santa Fe 0
Saturday, July 1
Barracas Central 2, River Plate 1
San Lorenzo 1, Rosario Central 0
Estudiantes 1, CA Central Cordoba SE 1
Talleres 1, Godoy Cruz 1
Sunday, July 2
Independiente 1, Huracan 0
Colon 0, Racing Club 4
Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Belgrano, 6 p.m.
Banfield vs. Argentinos, 6:30 p.m.
Defensa y Justicia vs. Tigre, 6:30 p.m.
Boca Juniors vs. Sarmiento, 8:30 p.m.
Monday, July 3
Newell's vs. Gimnasia, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 4
Lanus vs. Velez Sarsfield, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 5
Godoy Cruz vs. CA Platense, 2:30 p.m.
Tigre vs. Banfield, 4 p.m.
Rosario Central vs. Estudiantes, 5 p.m.
Racing Club vs. San Lorenzo, 6:30 p.m.
River Plate vs. Colon, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 6
Arsenal vs. Defensa y Justicia, 1 p.m.
Santa Fe vs. Boca Juniors, 4 p.m.
Sarmiento vs. Talleres, 6 p.m.
Argentinos vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 6 p.m.
Huracan vs. Atletico Tucuman, 8:30 p.m.
Belgrano vs. Barracas Central, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, July 7
Gimnasia vs. Independiente, 6 p.m.
CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Newell's, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 8
Estudiantes vs. Racing Club, 5 p.m.
San Lorenzo vs. River Plate, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 9
Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Tigre, 2:30 p.m.
CA Platense vs. Sarmiento, 2:30 p.m.
Velez Sarsfield vs. Godoy Cruz, 5 p.m.
Banfield vs. Arsenal, 7:30 p.m.
Defensa y Justicia vs. Lanus, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, July 10
Barracas Central vs. Argentinos, 1 p.m.
Colon vs. Belgrano, 3:30 p.m.
Rosario Central vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 5 p.m.
Talleres vs. Santa Fe, 6:30 p.m.
Boca Juniors vs. Huracan, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 11
Independiente vs. Newell's, 6 p.m.
Atletico Tucuman vs. Gimnasia, 8:30 p.m.
