Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
River Plate231724421553
Talleres231355382044
San Lorenzo23119322942
Lanus231175312140
Defensa y Justicia231166291739
Estudiantes231085271938
Rosario Central23995302536
Godoy Cruz231067302536
Belgrano221048201934
Argentinos23968261933
Boca Juniors23959252232
Racing Club23878313131
Newell's22796201930
CA Platense238510242729
Sarmiento23779222128
Barracas Central22697222827
Gimnasia22769192927
CA Central Cordoba SE22688172226
Instituto AC Cordoba23689182926
Tigre236710212725
Velez Sarsfield23599222424
Independiente22598212624
Atletico Tucuman22598192724
Colon234127192724
Santa Fe23599172524
Banfield236611173024
Huracan224711162619
Arsenal235216163217

Friday, June 30

CA Platense 0, Lanus 1

Velez Sarsfield 1, Arsenal 0

Atletico Tucuman 1, Santa Fe 0

Saturday, July 1

Barracas Central 2, River Plate 1

San Lorenzo 1, Rosario Central 0

Estudiantes 1, CA Central Cordoba SE 1

Talleres 1, Godoy Cruz 1

Sunday, July 2

Independiente 1, Huracan 0

Colon 0, Racing Club 4

Instituto AC Cordoba 1, Belgrano 0

Banfield 1, Argentinos 0

Defensa y Justicia 1, Tigre 0

Boca Juniors 2, Sarmiento 0

Monday, July 3

Newell's 2, Gimnasia 2

Tuesday, July 4

Lanus 0, Velez Sarsfield 1

Wednesday, July 5

Godoy Cruz 2, CA Platense 1

Tigre 1, Banfield 2

Rosario Central 0, Estudiantes 0

Racing Club 1, San Lorenzo 1

River Plate 2, Colon 0

Thursday, July 6

Arsenal 1, Defensa y Justicia 2

Santa Fe 0, Boca Juniors 0

Sarmiento 0, Talleres 1

Argentinos 0, Instituto AC Cordoba 0

Huracan vs. Atletico Tucuman, 8:30 p.m.

Belgrano vs. Barracas Central, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, July 7

Gimnasia vs. Independiente, 6 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Newell's, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 8

Estudiantes vs. Racing Club, 5 p.m.

San Lorenzo vs. River Plate, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 9

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Tigre, 2:30 p.m.

CA Platense vs. Sarmiento, 2:30 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. Godoy Cruz, 5 p.m.

Banfield vs. Arsenal, 7:30 p.m.

Defensa y Justicia vs. Lanus, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, July 10

Barracas Central vs. Argentinos, 1 p.m.

Colon vs. Belgrano, 3:30 p.m.

Talleres vs. Santa Fe, 6:30 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Huracan, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 11

Rosario Central vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 5 p.m.

Independiente vs. Newell's, 6 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Gimnasia, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 15

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Independiente, 4 p.m.

Newell's vs. Atletico Tucuman, 4 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Boca Juniors, 4 p.m.

Huracan vs. Talleres, 4 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. CA Platense, 4 p.m.

Sarmiento vs. Velez Sarsfield, 4 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Defensa y Justicia, 4 p.m.

Lanus vs. Banfield, 4 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 4 p.m.

Tigre vs. Barracas Central, 4 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Colon, 4 p.m.

Belgrano vs. San Lorenzo, 4 p.m.

River Plate vs. Estudiantes, 4 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Rosario Central, 4 p.m.

