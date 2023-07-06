Liga Profesional
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|River Plate
|23
|17
|2
|4
|42
|15
|53
|Talleres
|23
|13
|5
|5
|38
|20
|44
|San Lorenzo
|23
|11
|9
|3
|22
|9
|42
|Lanus
|23
|11
|7
|5
|31
|21
|40
|Defensa y Justicia
|23
|11
|6
|6
|29
|17
|39
|Estudiantes
|23
|10
|8
|5
|27
|19
|38
|Rosario Central
|23
|9
|9
|5
|30
|25
|36
|Godoy Cruz
|23
|10
|6
|7
|30
|25
|36
|Belgrano
|22
|10
|4
|8
|20
|19
|34
|Argentinos
|23
|9
|6
|8
|26
|19
|33
|Boca Juniors
|23
|9
|5
|9
|25
|22
|32
|Racing Club
|23
|8
|7
|8
|31
|31
|31
|Newell's
|22
|7
|9
|6
|20
|19
|30
|CA Platense
|23
|8
|5
|10
|24
|27
|29
|Sarmiento
|23
|7
|7
|9
|22
|21
|28
|Barracas Central
|22
|6
|9
|7
|22
|28
|27
|Gimnasia
|22
|7
|6
|9
|19
|29
|27
|CA Central Cordoba SE
|22
|6
|8
|8
|17
|22
|26
|Instituto AC Cordoba
|23
|6
|8
|9
|18
|29
|26
|Tigre
|23
|6
|7
|10
|21
|27
|25
|Velez Sarsfield
|23
|5
|9
|9
|22
|24
|24
|Independiente
|22
|5
|9
|8
|21
|26
|24
|Atletico Tucuman
|22
|5
|9
|8
|19
|27
|24
|Colon
|23
|4
|12
|7
|19
|27
|24
|Santa Fe
|23
|5
|9
|9
|17
|25
|24
|Banfield
|23
|6
|6
|11
|17
|30
|24
|Huracan
|22
|4
|7
|11
|16
|26
|19
|Arsenal
|23
|5
|2
|16
|16
|32
|17
Friday, June 30
CA Platense 0, Lanus 1
Velez Sarsfield 1, Arsenal 0
Atletico Tucuman 1, Santa Fe 0
Saturday, July 1
Barracas Central 2, River Plate 1
San Lorenzo 1, Rosario Central 0
Estudiantes 1, CA Central Cordoba SE 1
Talleres 1, Godoy Cruz 1
Sunday, July 2
Independiente 1, Huracan 0
Colon 0, Racing Club 4
Instituto AC Cordoba 1, Belgrano 0
Banfield 1, Argentinos 0
Defensa y Justicia 1, Tigre 0
Boca Juniors 2, Sarmiento 0
Monday, July 3
Newell's 2, Gimnasia 2
Tuesday, July 4
Lanus 0, Velez Sarsfield 1
Wednesday, July 5
Godoy Cruz 2, CA Platense 1
Tigre 1, Banfield 2
Rosario Central 0, Estudiantes 0
Racing Club 1, San Lorenzo 1
River Plate 2, Colon 0
Thursday, July 6
Arsenal 1, Defensa y Justicia 2
Santa Fe 0, Boca Juniors 0
Sarmiento 0, Talleres 1
Argentinos 0, Instituto AC Cordoba 0
Huracan vs. Atletico Tucuman, 8:30 p.m.
Belgrano vs. Barracas Central, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, July 7
Gimnasia vs. Independiente, 6 p.m.
CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Newell's, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 8
Estudiantes vs. Racing Club, 5 p.m.
San Lorenzo vs. River Plate, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 9
Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Tigre, 2:30 p.m.
CA Platense vs. Sarmiento, 2:30 p.m.
Velez Sarsfield vs. Godoy Cruz, 5 p.m.
Banfield vs. Arsenal, 7:30 p.m.
Defensa y Justicia vs. Lanus, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, July 10
Barracas Central vs. Argentinos, 1 p.m.
Colon vs. Belgrano, 3:30 p.m.
Talleres vs. Santa Fe, 6:30 p.m.
Boca Juniors vs. Huracan, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 11
Rosario Central vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 5 p.m.
Independiente vs. Newell's, 6 p.m.
Atletico Tucuman vs. Gimnasia, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 15
CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Independiente, 4 p.m.
Newell's vs. Atletico Tucuman, 4 p.m.
Gimnasia vs. Boca Juniors, 4 p.m.
Huracan vs. Talleres, 4 p.m.
Santa Fe vs. CA Platense, 4 p.m.
Sarmiento vs. Velez Sarsfield, 4 p.m.
Godoy Cruz vs. Defensa y Justicia, 4 p.m.
Lanus vs. Banfield, 4 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 4 p.m.
Tigre vs. Barracas Central, 4 p.m.
Argentinos vs. Colon, 4 p.m.
Belgrano vs. San Lorenzo, 4 p.m.
River Plate vs. Estudiantes, 4 p.m.
Racing Club vs. Rosario Central, 4 p.m.
