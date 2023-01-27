Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
Rosario Central1100103
Arsenal0000000
Atletico Tucuman0000000
Boca Juniors0000000
Banfield0000000
Barracas Central0000000
Belgrano0000000
CA Central Cordoba SE0000000
Huracan0000000
Independiente0000000
Lanus0000000
CA Platense0000000
River Plate0000000
San Lorenzo0000000
Sarmiento0000000
Talleres0000000
Tigre0000000
Godoy Cruz0000000
Colon0000000
Defensa y Justicia0000000
Estudiantes0000000
Gimnasia0000000
Instituto AC Cordoba0000000
Newell's0000000
Racing Club0000000
Santa Fe0000000
Velez Sarsfield0000000
Argentinos1001010

Friday, Jan. 27

Rosario Central 1, Argentinos 0

Defensa y Justicia vs. Huracan, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28

San Lorenzo vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Tigre, 5:15 p.m.

Talleres vs. Independiente, 5:15 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. River Plate, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 29

CA Platense vs. Newell's, 3 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Belgrano, 5:15 p.m.

Colon vs. Lanus, 5:15 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Sarmiento, 5:15 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Atletico Tucuman, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 30

Barracas Central vs. Godoy Cruz, 3 p.m.

Banfield vs. Santa Fe, 6 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. Gimnasia, 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 3

Newell's vs. Velez Sarsfield, 6 p.m.

Tigre vs. Rosario Central, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Sarmiento vs. Barracas Central, 3 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Estudiantes, 3 p.m.

Belgrano vs. River Plate, 5:15 p.m.

Lanus vs. San Lorenzo, 7:30 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Racing Club, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 5

Independiente vs. CA Platense, 3 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 5:15 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Talleres, 7:30 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 7:30 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Colon, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 6

Gimnasia vs. Defensa y Justicia, 6 p.m.

Huracan vs. Banfield, 6 p.m.

