Liga Profesional

GPWDLGFGAPts
River Plate17131329940
San Lorenzo18105319735
Talleres17944301631
Estudiantes17944201431
Rosario Central17863252030
Defensa y Justicia17854221129
Lanus17854241629
Belgrano18846151528
Godoy Cruz17755201826
Boca Juniors17737211624
Sarmiento18666181524
Argentinos17656211623
Newell's17656141523
CA Platense18657202323
Tigre17575171822
Barracas Central18576172122
Gimnasia18648162522
Instituto AC Cordoba17557142120
CA Central Cordoba SE17548121919
Colon17395151818
Independiente18396172118
Huracan17467152018
Atletico Tucuman18396142018
Racing Club16538192618
Velez Sarsfield16385161517
Banfield17368102015
Arsenal184212142614
Santa Fe1626892212

Saturday, May 20

San Lorenzo 2, Instituto AC Cordoba 0

Lanus 1, Newell's 0

Tigre 0, Atletico Tucuman 0

Sunday, May 21

Belgrano 1, Talleres 1

Sarmiento 0, Huracan 0

Colon 1, Barracas Central 1

River Plate 2, CA Platense 1

Friday, May 26

Atletico Tucuman 1, Arsenal 0

Saturday, May 27

Gimnasia 0, Sarmiento 0

CA Platense 1, Belgrano 0

Independiente 1, Lanus 1

Sunday, May 28

Barracas Central 1, San Lorenzo 0

Defensa y Justicia vs. Racing Club, 3:30 p.m.

Talleres vs. Argentinos, 3:30 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Tigre, 6 p.m.

Newell's vs. Godoy Cruz, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, May 29

Colon vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 3:30 p.m.

Banfield vs. Rosario Central, 6 p.m.

Huracan vs. Santa Fe, 6 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Estudiantes, 7 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. River Plate, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 1

Sarmiento vs. Newell's, 7 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Boca Juniors, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, June 2

Estudiantes vs. Barracas Central, 6 p.m.

Tigre vs. Talleres, 8:30 p.m.

Argentinos vs. CA Platense, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

Belgrano vs. Velez Sarsfield, 1 p.m.

River Plate vs. Defensa y Justicia, 3:30 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Huracan, 6 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. Instituto AC Cordoba, 6 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Banfield, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 4

Santa Fe vs. Gimnasia, 10 a.m.

San Lorenzo vs. Colon, 1 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Independiente, 8:30 p.m.

Lanus vs. Atletico Tucuman, 8:30 p.m.

