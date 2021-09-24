Superliga
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Talleres
|12
|8
|2
|2
|18
|9
|26
|River Plate
|12
|7
|3
|2
|23
|9
|24
|Estudiantes
|12
|7
|2
|3
|20
|11
|23
|Lanus
|12
|7
|2
|3
|22
|18
|23
|Independiente
|12
|6
|4
|2
|12
|6
|22
|Velez Sarsfield
|13
|5
|5
|3
|17
|8
|20
|Colon
|12
|5
|4
|3
|10
|14
|19
|Racing Club
|12
|4
|6
|2
|10
|4
|18
|Boca Juniors
|12
|4
|6
|2
|10
|8
|18
|Godoy Cruz
|12
|5
|2
|5
|19
|17
|17
|Rosario Central
|12
|5
|1
|6
|17
|14
|16
|Defensa y Justicia
|12
|3
|6
|3
|12
|10
|15
|Argentinos
|12
|3
|6
|3
|9
|8
|15
|Newell's
|12
|4
|3
|5
|14
|18
|15
|Atletico Tucuman
|12
|4
|3
|5
|12
|16
|15
|Patronato Parana
|12
|3
|5
|4
|10
|12
|14
|Gimnasia
|12
|3
|5
|4
|8
|13
|14
|Huracan
|12
|2
|7
|3
|8
|8
|13
|San Lorenzo
|12
|3
|4
|5
|10
|14
|13
|Sarmiento
|13
|3
|4
|6
|11
|16
|13
|Aldosivi
|12
|4
|1
|7
|14
|21
|13
|Santa Fe
|12
|3
|3
|6
|10
|17
|12
|CA Platense
|12
|2
|5
|5
|14
|17
|11
|CA Central Cordoba SE
|12
|2
|5
|5
|12
|15
|11
|Banfield
|12
|1
|7
|4
|8
|13
|10
|Arsenal
|12
|1
|5
|6
|5
|19
|8
Saturday, Sept. 18
Godoy Cruz 1, Sarmiento 1
Velez Sarsfield 3, Aldosivi 2
Racing Club 1, Talleres 2
Atletico Tucuman 1, Boca Juniors 2
Sunday, Sept. 19
Patronato Parana 1, Estudiantes 2
Colon 1, CA Central Cordoba SE 0
CA Platense 0, Argentinos 0
Huracan 0, Independiente 1
River Plate 1, Arsenal 0
Monday, Sept. 20
Gimnasia 1, Santa Fe 0
Lanus 1, Newell's 2
Rosario Central 1, San Lorenzo 0
Defensa y Justicia 0, Banfield 0
Friday, Sept. 24
Sarmiento 0, Velez Sarsfield 1
Estudiantes vs. CA Platense, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Aldosivi vs. Gimnasia, 12:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Lanus, 2:45 p.m.
Talleres vs. Rosario Central, 2:45 p.m.
Banfield vs. Atletico Tucuman, 5 p.m.
CA Central Cordoba SE vs. River Plate, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 26
Santa Fe vs. Patronato Parana, 12:30 p.m.
San Lorenzo vs. Defensa y Justicia, 2:45 p.m.
Independiente vs. Godoy Cruz, 5 p.m.
Boca Juniors vs. Colon, 7:15 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 27
Argentinos vs. Racing Club, 5 p.m.
Newell's vs. Huracan, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1
Aldosivi vs. Santa Fe, 6 p.m.
Lanus vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Godoy Cruz vs. Newell's, 12:30 p.m.
CA Platense vs. Patronato Parana, 12:30 p.m.
Huracan vs. Arsenal, 2:45 p.m.
Atletico Tucuman vs. San Lorenzo, 5 p.m.
Velez Sarsfield vs. Independiente, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Rosario Central vs. Argentinos, 12:30 p.m.
Gimnasia vs. Sarmiento, 12:30 p.m.
River Plate vs. Boca Juniors, 4 p.m.
Racing Club vs. Estudiantes, 7:15 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 4
Defensa y Justicia vs. Talleres, 5 p.m.
Colon vs. Banfield, 7:15 p.m.