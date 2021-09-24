Superliga

GPWDLGFGAPts
Talleres1282218926
River Plate1273223924
Estudiantes12723201123
Lanus12723221823
Independiente1264212622
Velez Sarsfield1355317820
Colon12543101419
Racing Club1246210418
Boca Juniors1246210818
Godoy Cruz12525191717
Rosario Central12516171416
Defensa y Justicia12363121015
Argentinos123639815
Newell's12435141815
Atletico Tucuman12435121615
Patronato Parana12354101214
Gimnasia1235481314
Huracan122738813
San Lorenzo12345101413
Sarmiento13346111613
Aldosivi12417142113
Santa Fe12336101712
CA Platense12255141711
CA Central Cordoba SE12255121511
Banfield1217481310
Arsenal121565198

Saturday, Sept. 18

Godoy Cruz 1, Sarmiento 1

Velez Sarsfield 3, Aldosivi 2

Racing Club 1, Talleres 2

Atletico Tucuman 1, Boca Juniors 2

Sunday, Sept. 19

Patronato Parana 1, Estudiantes 2

Colon 1, CA Central Cordoba SE 0

CA Platense 0, Argentinos 0

Huracan 0, Independiente 1

River Plate 1, Arsenal 0

Monday, Sept. 20

Gimnasia 1, Santa Fe 0

Lanus 1, Newell's 2

Rosario Central 1, San Lorenzo 0

Defensa y Justicia 0, Banfield 0

Friday, Sept. 24

Sarmiento 0, Velez Sarsfield 1

Estudiantes vs. CA Platense, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Aldosivi vs. Gimnasia, 12:30 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Lanus, 2:45 p.m.

Talleres vs. Rosario Central, 2:45 p.m.

Banfield vs. Atletico Tucuman, 5 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. River Plate, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 26

Santa Fe vs. Patronato Parana, 12:30 p.m.

San Lorenzo vs. Defensa y Justicia, 2:45 p.m.

Independiente vs. Godoy Cruz, 5 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Colon, 7:15 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 27

Argentinos vs. Racing Club, 5 p.m.

Newell's vs. Huracan, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 1

Aldosivi vs. Santa Fe, 6 p.m.

Lanus vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Godoy Cruz vs. Newell's, 12:30 p.m.

CA Platense vs. Patronato Parana, 12:30 p.m.

Huracan vs. Arsenal, 2:45 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. San Lorenzo, 5 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. Independiente, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 3

Rosario Central vs. Argentinos, 12:30 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Sarmiento, 12:30 p.m.

River Plate vs. Boca Juniors, 4 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Estudiantes, 7:15 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 4

Defensa y Justicia vs. Talleres, 5 p.m.

Colon vs. Banfield, 7:15 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you