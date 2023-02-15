|Tampa Bay
Arizona won shootout 2-1
First Period_None. Penalties_O'Brien, ARI (Holding Stick), 1:49; Stecher, ARI (Delay of Game), 11:46.
Second Period_None. Penalties_Moser, ARI (Slashing), 3:03.
Third Period_None. Penalties_O'Brien, ARI (Slashing), 3:25; Kucherov, TB (Slashing), 4:23; Sergachev, TB (Delay of Game), 8:36.
Overtime_None. Penalties_Stecher, ARI (Hooking), 4:49.
Shootout_Arizona 2 (Schmaltz G, Bjugstad NG, Keller G), Tampa Bay 1 (Stamkos G, Point NG, Kucherov NG).
Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 20-17-5-5_47. Arizona 7-6-13-0_26.
Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 5; Arizona 0 of 2.
Goalies_Tampa Bay, Elliott 9-3-2 (26 shots-26 saves). Arizona, Ingram 4-11-3 (47-47).
A_4,600 (5,000). T_2:35.
Referees_Pierre Lambert, Dan O'Rourke. Linesmen_Julien Fournier, Travis Gawryletz.
