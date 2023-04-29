|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|11
|16
|11
|2
|10
|Rojas 2b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.287
|Perdomo ss
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.390
|Carroll lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.309
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Walker 1b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.255
|Longoria dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Smith rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.308
|Rivera 3b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.583
|Thomas cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|Herrera c
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.259
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|2
|7
|Blackmon dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Bryant rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Díaz c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.316
|McMahon 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.242
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.223
|Grichuk lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Doyle cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.176
|Trejo 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|a-Daza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Tovar ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Arizona
|160
|101
|011_11
|16
|0
|Colorado
|010
|003
|000_4
|8
|1
a-lined out for Trejo in the 9th.
E_Doyle (1). LOB_Arizona 6, Colorado 5. 2B_Rojas (8), Herrera 2 (2), Thomas (4), Rivera (1), McMahon 2 (8), Cron (4). 3B_Tovar (1). HR_Perdomo (2), off Davis; Walker (4), off Johnson. RBIs_Carroll (9), Herrera 2 (4), Rojas 2 (16), Perdomo 4 (16), Walker 2 (19), Trejo (5), McMahon (13), Cron (12), Doyle (2). SB_Carroll (10), Doyle (3). CS_Carroll (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Thomas, Gurriel Jr., Longoria, Herrera); Colorado 2 (Tovar, Trejo). RISP_Arizona 7 for 17; Colorado 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Rojas 2.
DP_Arizona 1 (Thomas, Herrera, Thomas); Colorado 1 (Díaz, Trejo, Díaz).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Henry, W, 1-0
|5
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|3
|75
|6.52
|Ruiz
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.38
|Ginkel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.65
|McGough
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|3.95
|Misiewicz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.86
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davis, L, 0-1
|2
|7
|7
|7
|2
|2
|54
|6.17
|Seabold
|3
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|3
|67
|5.27
|Bird
|2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|35
|3.66
|Johnson
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|24
|4.35
Inherited runners-scored_Ruiz 1-1, Bird 1-0. WP_Davis, Seabold.
Umpires_Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:50. A_34,399 (50,144).
