ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals42111611210
Rojas 2b522200.287
Perdomo ss523400.390
Carroll lf401103.309
Gurriel Jr. lf100000.274
Walker 1b513201.255
Longoria dh500002.208
Smith rf410011.308
Rivera 3b513000.583
Thomas cf522002.190
Herrera c322211.259

ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3448427
Blackmon dh400000.263
Bryant rf400001.297
Díaz c311011.316
McMahon 3b422102.242
Cron 1b411100.223
Grichuk lf402001.500
Doyle cf300110.176
Trejo 2b301101.214
a-Daza ph100000.270
Tovar ss401001.200

Arizona160101011_11160
Colorado010003000_481

a-lined out for Trejo in the 9th.

E_Doyle (1). LOB_Arizona 6, Colorado 5. 2B_Rojas (8), Herrera 2 (2), Thomas (4), Rivera (1), McMahon 2 (8), Cron (4). 3B_Tovar (1). HR_Perdomo (2), off Davis; Walker (4), off Johnson. RBIs_Carroll (9), Herrera 2 (4), Rojas 2 (16), Perdomo 4 (16), Walker 2 (19), Trejo (5), McMahon (13), Cron (12), Doyle (2). SB_Carroll (10), Doyle (3). CS_Carroll (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Thomas, Gurriel Jr., Longoria, Herrera); Colorado 2 (Tovar, Trejo). RISP_Arizona 7 for 17; Colorado 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Rojas 2.

DP_Arizona 1 (Thomas, Herrera, Thomas); Colorado 1 (Díaz, Trejo, Díaz).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Henry, W, 1-051-374413756.52
Ruiz2-310001133.38
Ginkel100001163.65
McGough100012173.95
Misiewicz10000073.86
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Davis, L, 0-1277722546.17
Seabold31-352203675.27
Bird22-321102353.66
Johnson121103244.35

Inherited runners-scored_Ruiz 1-1, Bird 1-0. WP_Davis, Seabold.

Umpires_Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:50. A_34,399 (50,144).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you