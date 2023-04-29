ArizonaColorado
Totals42111611Totals34484
Rojas 2b5222Blackmon dh4000
Perdomo ss5234Bryant rf4000
Carroll lf4011Díaz c3110
Gurriel Jr. lf1000McMahon 3b4221
Walker 1b5132Cron 1b4111
Longoria dh5000Grichuk lf4020
Smith rf4100Doyle cf3001
Rivera 3b5130Trejo 2b3011
Thomas cf5220Daza ph1000
Herrera c3222Tovar ss4010

Arizona16010101111
Colorado0100030004

E_Doyle (1). DP_Arizona 1, Colorado 1. LOB_Arizona 6, Colorado 5. 2B_Rojas (8), Herrera 2 (2), Thomas (4), Rivera (1), McMahon 2 (8), Cron (4). 3B_Tovar (1). HR_Perdomo (2), Walker (4). SB_Carroll (10), Doyle (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Arizona
Henry W,1-051-374413
Ruiz2-310001
Ginkel100001
McGough100012
Misiewicz100000
Colorado
Davis L,0-1277722
Seabold31-352203
Bird22-321102
Johnson121103

WP_Davis, Seabold.

Umpires_Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:50. A_34,399 (50,144).

