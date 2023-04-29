|Arizona
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|42
|11
|16
|11
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|Rojas 2b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Blackmon dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomo ss
|5
|2
|3
|4
|Bryant rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Carroll lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Díaz c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Walker 1b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Longoria dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Smith rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Doyle cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Rivera 3b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Trejo 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Thomas cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Daza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera c
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Tovar ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Arizona
|160
|101
|011
|—
|11
|Colorado
|010
|003
|000
|—
|4
E_Doyle (1). DP_Arizona 1, Colorado 1. LOB_Arizona 6, Colorado 5. 2B_Rojas (8), Herrera 2 (2), Thomas (4), Rivera (1), McMahon 2 (8), Cron (4). 3B_Tovar (1). HR_Perdomo (2), Walker (4). SB_Carroll (10), Doyle (3).
|5
|7
|4
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Davis, Seabold.
Umpires_Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:50. A_34,399 (50,144).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
