Arizona306918
Minnesota1430017

First Quarter

Min_D.McBride 1 run (Joseph kick), 10:29.

Min_A.Smith 5 pass from Hall (Joseph kick), 9:09.

Ari_FG Prater 38, 5:10.

Second Quarter

Min_FG Joseph 26, :20.

Third Quarter

Ari_D.Davis 26 pass from Blough (kick failed), 8:00.

Fourth Quarter

Ari_Blough 5 run (pass failed), 10:50.

Ari_FG Prater 27, 6:20.

AriMin
First downs1817
Total Net Yards297289
Rushes-yards33-13926-104
Passing158185
Punt Returns3-471-0
Kickoff Returns2-390-0
Interceptions Ret.1-40-0
Comp-Att-Int20-34-017-28-1
Sacked-Yards Lost2-206-34
Punts5-46.66-49.5
Fumbles-Lost1-12-0
Penalties-Yards5-456-45
Time of Possession32:5727:03

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Arizona, Clement 14-79, Demercado 8-32, Ingram 4-20, Scott 4-5, Blough 3-3. Minnesota, McBride 8-37, A.Smith 5-29, Hall 5-20, Dykes 8-18.

PASSING_Arizona, Blough 11-22-0-93, Tune 9-12-0-85. Minnesota, Hall 17-28-1-219.

RECEIVING_Arizona, K.Davis 4-28, Togiai 4-27, D.Davis 3-43, Dortch 2-29, Clement 2-5, Whiteheart 1-23, Seikovits 1-9, B.Smith 1-6, Demercado 1-5, Ingram 1-3. Minnesota, Proehl 5-45, Reagor 2-28, L.Jackson 2-23, Tr.Jackson 1-19, Copeland 1-18, Muse 1-16, Sims 1-15, Dykes 1-7, A.Smith 1-5, C.Thompson 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Arizona, Prater 46. Minnesota, Joseph 54.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

