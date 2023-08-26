|Arizona
|3
|0
|6
|9
|—
|18
|Minnesota
|14
|3
|0
|0
|—
|17
First Quarter
Min_D.McBride 1 run (Joseph kick), 10:29.
Min_A.Smith 5 pass from Hall (Joseph kick), 9:09.
Ari_FG Prater 38, 5:10.
Second Quarter
Min_FG Joseph 26, :20.
Third Quarter
Ari_D.Davis 26 pass from Blough (kick failed), 8:00.
Fourth Quarter
Ari_Blough 5 run (pass failed), 10:50.
Ari_FG Prater 27, 6:20.
|Ari
|Min
|First downs
|18
|17
|Total Net Yards
|297
|289
|Rushes-yards
|33-139
|26-104
|Passing
|158
|185
|Punt Returns
|3-47
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-39
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-4
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-34-0
|17-28-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-20
|6-34
|Punts
|5-46.6
|6-49.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-45
|6-45
|Time of Possession
|32:57
|27:03
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Arizona, Clement 14-79, Demercado 8-32, Ingram 4-20, Scott 4-5, Blough 3-3. Minnesota, McBride 8-37, A.Smith 5-29, Hall 5-20, Dykes 8-18.
PASSING_Arizona, Blough 11-22-0-93, Tune 9-12-0-85. Minnesota, Hall 17-28-1-219.
RECEIVING_Arizona, K.Davis 4-28, Togiai 4-27, D.Davis 3-43, Dortch 2-29, Clement 2-5, Whiteheart 1-23, Seikovits 1-9, B.Smith 1-6, Demercado 1-5, Ingram 1-3. Minnesota, Proehl 5-45, Reagor 2-28, L.Jackson 2-23, Tr.Jackson 1-19, Copeland 1-18, Muse 1-16, Sims 1-15, Dykes 1-7, A.Smith 1-5, C.Thompson 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Arizona, Prater 46. Minnesota, Joseph 54.
