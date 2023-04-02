|Arizona
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|2
|9
|2
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|J.Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Betts 2b-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Smith c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Carroll lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McCarthy rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|M.Vargas ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Outman cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|000
|010
|001
|—
|2
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
E_Smith (1). DP_Arizona 0, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Arizona 5, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Perdomo (1), Marte (1). HR_Smith (1). SB_Carroll 3 (3), Outman (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Davies
|5
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|K.Nelson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Castro
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Chafin W,1-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|McGough S,1-1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|Syndergaard
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Ferguson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Phillips
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Graterol L,0-1
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
K.Nelson pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Syndergaard pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
HBP_Ferguson (McCarthy), K.Nelson (Outman).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:32. A_46,549 (56,000).
