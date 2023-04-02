ArizonaLos Angeles
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33292Totals31141
J.Rojas 3b4000Betts 2b-rf3010
Marte 2b4010Freeman 1b3020
Gurriel Jr. dh4120Smith c4111
Walker 1b4020Martinez dh4000
Carroll lf4110Peralta lf3000
McCarthy rf3011M.Vargas ph-2b0000
Thomas cf4000Thompson rf-lf4000
Perdomo ss3021Outman cf1000
Herrera c3000Barnes ph1000
Taylor 3b4000
M.Rojas ss3000
Heyward ph1000

Arizona0000100012
Los Angeles1000000001

E_Smith (1). DP_Arizona 0, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Arizona 5, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Perdomo (1), Marte (1). HR_Smith (1). SB_Carroll 3 (3), Outman (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Arizona
Davies541124
K.Nelson100002
Castro12-300012
Chafin W,1-02-300012
McGough S,1-12-300001
Los Angeles
Syndergaard641106
Ferguson100000
Phillips110000
Graterol L,0-1141100

K.Nelson pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Syndergaard pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Ferguson (McCarthy), K.Nelson (Outman).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:32. A_46,549 (56,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you