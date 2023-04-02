ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3329206
J.Rojas 3b400001.000
Marte 2b401001.133
Gurriel Jr. dh412001.250
Walker 1b402000.429
Carroll lf411000.214
McCarthy rf301100.100
Thomas cf400001.000
Perdomo ss302101.400
Herrera c300001.000

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals31141411
Betts 2b-rf301010.231
Freeman 1b302010.333
Smith c411102.455
Martinez dh400002.200
Peralta lf300001.300
a-M.Vargas ph-2b000010.400
Thompson rf-lf400002.375
Outman cf100010.286
b-Barnes ph100001.000
Taylor 3b400003.000
M.Rojas ss300000.143
c-Heyward ph100000.000

Arizona000010001_290
Los Angeles100000000_141

a-walked for Peralta in the 8th. b-struck out for Outman in the 9th. c-grounded out for M.Rojas in the 9th.

E_Smith (1). LOB_Arizona 5, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Perdomo (1), Marte (1). HR_Smith (1), off Davies. RBIs_Perdomo (1), McCarthy (1), Smith (5). SB_Carroll 3 (3), Outman (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Thomas 2, Herrera); Los Angeles 4 (Betts, Smith, Thompson, Martinez). RISP_Arizona 3 for 7; Los Angeles 0 for 6.

GIDP_Carroll, Herrera.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Betts, M.Rojas, Freeman; Betts, M.Rojas, Freeman).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Davies541124831.80
K.Nelson100002190.00
Castro12-300012220.00
Chafin, W, 1-02-300012150.00
McGough, S, 1-12-30000190.00
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Syndergaard641106781.50
Ferguson100000160.00
Phillips11000090.00
Graterol, L, 0-1141100219.00

Inherited runners-scored_Castro 1-0, Chafin 1-0, Ferguson 1-0. HBP_Ferguson (McCarthy), K.Nelson (Outman).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:32. A_46,549 (56,000).

