|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|9
|2
|0
|6
|J.Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.429
|Carroll lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|McCarthy rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.100
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.400
|Herrera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|4
|11
|Betts 2b-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Smith c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.455
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|a-M.Vargas ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.400
|Thompson rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.375
|Outman cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|b-Barnes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Taylor 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|M.Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|c-Heyward ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Arizona
|000
|010
|001_2
|9
|0
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|000_1
|4
|1
a-walked for Peralta in the 8th. b-struck out for Outman in the 9th. c-grounded out for M.Rojas in the 9th.
E_Smith (1). LOB_Arizona 5, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Perdomo (1), Marte (1). HR_Smith (1), off Davies. RBIs_Perdomo (1), McCarthy (1), Smith (5). SB_Carroll 3 (3), Outman (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Thomas 2, Herrera); Los Angeles 4 (Betts, Smith, Thompson, Martinez). RISP_Arizona 3 for 7; Los Angeles 0 for 6.
GIDP_Carroll, Herrera.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Betts, M.Rojas, Freeman; Betts, M.Rojas, Freeman).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies
|5
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|83
|1.80
|K.Nelson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|0.00
|Castro
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|0.00
|Chafin, W, 1-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|0.00
|McGough, S, 1-1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Syndergaard
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|6
|78
|1.50
|Ferguson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0.00
|Phillips
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Graterol, L, 0-1
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|21
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_Castro 1-0, Chafin 1-0, Ferguson 1-0. HBP_Ferguson (McCarthy), K.Nelson (Outman).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:32. A_46,549 (56,000).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.