ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3325208
P.Smith rf301000.276
a-Davidson ph100001.100
Varsho cf000000.211
Luplow cf-rf400001.091
Peralta lf300001.206
b-Hummel ph-lf100000.175
Walker 1b400001.147
Beer dh400001.250
Marte 2b411101.146
C.Kelly c300002.102
Ahmed ss312100.368
Alcántara 3b301000.143

St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3002015
Edman 2b400000.300
Goldschmidt 1b300011.282
O'Neill dh400003.174
Dickerson lf400000.184
Molina c401000.208
Bader cf301000.246
Carlson rf300001.184
Donovan 3b300000.143
Sosa ss200000.174

Arizona000000020_251
St. Louis000000000_022

a-struck out for P.Smith in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Peralta in the 8th.

E_Alcántara (4), Donovan (1), Sosa (1). LOB_Arizona 4, St. Louis 5. 2B_Alcántara (2). HR_Marte (1), off Mikolas; Ahmed (2), off Mikolas. RBIs_Marte (6), Ahmed (3). SB_Bader (6), P.Smith (1), Sosa (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Hummel, Luplow 2); St. Louis 3 (Carlson 2, Goldschmidt). RISP_Arizona 0 for 4; St. Louis 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Edman. GIDP_Alcántara.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Edman, Sosa, Goldschmidt).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
M.Kelly, W, 2-1720004971.27
Ramirez, H, 5100000121.80
Kennedy, S, 1-2100011274.50
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mikolas, L, 1-171-342207981.52
Cabrera2-310001132.00
Woodford10000071.29

HBP_M.Kelly (Sosa).

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:38. A_40,144 (45,494).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you