|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|5
|2
|0
|8
|P.Smith rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|a-Davidson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Varsho cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Luplow cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|b-Hummel ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.147
|Beer dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Marte 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.146
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.102
|Ahmed ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.368
|Alcántara 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|2
|0
|1
|5
|Edman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|O'Neill dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.174
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Molina c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Carlson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Donovan 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Sosa ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Arizona
|000
|000
|020_2
|5
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000_0
|2
|2
a-struck out for P.Smith in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Peralta in the 8th.
E_Alcántara (4), Donovan (1), Sosa (1). LOB_Arizona 4, St. Louis 5. 2B_Alcántara (2). HR_Marte (1), off Mikolas; Ahmed (2), off Mikolas. RBIs_Marte (6), Ahmed (3). SB_Bader (6), P.Smith (1), Sosa (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Hummel, Luplow 2); St. Louis 3 (Carlson 2, Goldschmidt). RISP_Arizona 0 for 4; St. Louis 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Edman. GIDP_Alcántara.
DP_St. Louis 1 (Edman, Sosa, Goldschmidt).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Kelly, W, 2-1
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|97
|1.27
|Ramirez, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.80
|Kennedy, S, 1-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|4.50
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mikolas, L, 1-1
|7
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|7
|98
|1.52
|Cabrera
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.00
|Woodford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.29
HBP_M.Kelly (Sosa).
Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_2:38. A_40,144 (45,494).
