ArizonaSt. Louis
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33252Totals30020
P.Smith rf3010Edman 2b4000
Davidson ph1000Goldschmidt 1b3000
Varsho cf0000O'Neill dh4000
Luplow cf-rf4000Dickerson lf4000
Peralta lf3000Molina c4010
Hummel ph-lf1000Bader cf3010
Walker 1b4000Carlson rf3000
Beer dh4000Donovan 3b3000
Marte 2b4111Sosa ss2000
C.Kelly c3000
Ahmed ss3121
Alcántara 3b3010

Arizona0000000202
St. Louis0000000000

E_Alcántara (4), Donovan (1), Sosa (1). DP_Arizona 0, St. Louis 1. LOB_Arizona 4, St. Louis 5. 2B_Alcántara (2). HR_Marte (1), Ahmed (2). SB_Bader (6), P.Smith (1), Sosa (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Arizona
M.Kelly W,2-1720004
Ramirez H,5100000
Kennedy S,1-2100011
St. Louis
Mikolas L,1-171-342207
Cabrera2-310001
Woodford100000

HBP_M.Kelly (Sosa).

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:38. A_40,144 (45,494).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

