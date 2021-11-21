Arizona763723
Seattle060713

First Quarter

Ari_Ertz 1 pass from McCoy (Prater kick), 2:47.

Second Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 27, 8:23.

Ari_Ertz 2 pass from McCoy (kick failed), 1:52.

Sea_FG Myers 27, 1:05.

Third Quarter

Ari_FG Prater 53, 12:57.

Fourth Quarter

Sea_Dallas 2 run (Myers kick), 7:05.

Ari_Conner 1 run (Prater kick), 2:20.

A_68,833.

AriSea
First downs2916
Total Net Yards413266
Rushes-yards33-9519-86
Passing318180
Punt Returns2-202-9
Kickoff Returns2-461-20
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int35-44-014-26-0
Sacked-Yards Lost2-104-27
Punts4-41.255-51.4
Fumbles-Lost4-02-0
Penalties-Yards3-322-17
Time of Possession40:2219:38

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Arizona, Conner 21-62, McCoy 6-18, Benjamin 6-15. Seattle, Collins 10-36, Dallas 4-25, Penny 2-19, Homer 1-4, Wilson 2-2.

PASSING_Arizona, McCoy 35-44-0-328. Seattle, Wilson 14-26-0-207.

RECEIVING_Arizona, Moore 11-51, Ertz 8-88, Conner 5-37, Green 4-78, Wesley 4-44, Kirk 2-25, Benjamin 1-5. Seattle, Lockett 4-115, Metcalf 4-31, Everett 3-37, Dissly 1-16, Parkinson 1-6, Dallas 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Arizona, Prater 39, Prater 36.

