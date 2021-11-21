|Arizona
First Quarter
Ari_Ertz 1 pass from McCoy (Prater kick), 2:47.
Second Quarter
Sea_FG Myers 27, 8:23.
Ari_Ertz 2 pass from McCoy (kick failed), 1:52.
Sea_FG Myers 27, 1:05.
Third Quarter
Ari_FG Prater 53, 12:57.
Fourth Quarter
Sea_Dallas 2 run (Myers kick), 7:05.
Ari_Conner 1 run (Prater kick), 2:20.
A_68,833.
|Ari
|Sea
|First downs
|29
|16
|Total Net Yards
|413
|266
|Rushes-yards
|33-95
|19-86
|Passing
|318
|180
|Punt Returns
|2-20
|2-9
|Kickoff Returns
|2-46
|1-20
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|35-44-0
|14-26-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-10
|4-27
|Punts
|4-41.25
|5-51.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|4-0
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-32
|2-17
|Time of Possession
|40:22
|19:38
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Arizona, Conner 21-62, McCoy 6-18, Benjamin 6-15. Seattle, Collins 10-36, Dallas 4-25, Penny 2-19, Homer 1-4, Wilson 2-2.
PASSING_Arizona, McCoy 35-44-0-328. Seattle, Wilson 14-26-0-207.
RECEIVING_Arizona, Moore 11-51, Ertz 8-88, Conner 5-37, Green 4-78, Wesley 4-44, Kirk 2-25, Benjamin 1-5. Seattle, Lockett 4-115, Metcalf 4-31, Everett 3-37, Dissly 1-16, Parkinson 1-6, Dallas 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Arizona, Prater 39, Prater 36.