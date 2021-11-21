Arizona763723
Seattle060713

First Quarter

Ari_Ertz 1 pass from McCoy (Prater kick), 2:47. Drive: 16 plays, 82 yards, 9:27. Key Plays: McCoy 8 pass to Moore on 3rd-and-6; McCoy 17 pass to Conner; McCoy 5 pass to Benjamin on 3rd-and-3; McCoy 11 pass to Moore on 3rd-and-10. Arizona 7, Seattle 0.

Second Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 27, 8:23. Drive: 7 plays, 36 yards, 2:05. Key Play: R.Wilson 25 pass to Lockett. Arizona 7, Seattle 3.

Ari_Ertz 2 pass from McCoy (kick failed), 1:52. Drive: 14 plays, 92 yards, 6:31. Key Plays: McCoy 31 pass to A.Green on 3rd-and-5; Conner 1 run on 4th-and-1; McCoy 12 pass to Conner; McCoy 25 pass to Ertz. Arizona 13, Seattle 3.

Sea_FG Myers 27, 1:05. Drive: 8 plays, 68 yards, 00:47. Key Plays: Dallas kick return to Seattle 23; R.Wilson 14 pass to Metcalf; R.Wilson 36 pass to Lockett. Arizona 13, Seattle 6.

Third Quarter

Ari_FG Prater 53, 12:57. Drive: 6 plays, 25 yards, 2:03. Key Play: McCoy 21 pass to A.Green. Arizona 16, Seattle 6.

Fourth Quarter

Sea_Dallas 2 run (Myers kick), 7:05. Drive: 5 plays, 74 yards, 1:51. Key Plays: R.Wilson 48 pass to Lockett; Dallas 15 run on 3rd-and-1. Arizona 16, Seattle 13.

Ari_Conner 1 run (Prater kick), 2:20. Drive: 11 plays, 67 yards, 4:45. Key Plays: Moore kick return to Arizona 33; McCoy 12 pass to Wesley; McCoy 20 pass to Ertz on 3rd-and-7; McCoy 11 run. Arizona 23, Seattle 13.

A_68,833.

AriSea
FIRST DOWNS2916
Rushing66
Passing219
Penalty21
THIRD DOWN EFF7-142-10
FOURTH DOWN EFF1-10-1
TOTAL NET YARDS413266
Total Plays7949
Avg Gain5.25.4
NET YARDS RUSHING9586
Rushes3319
Avg per rush2.8794.526
NET YARDS PASSING318180
Sacked-Yds lost2-104-27
Gross-Yds passing328207
Completed-Att.35-4414-26
Had Intercepted00
Yards-Pass Play6.9136.0
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB5-4-44-2-1
PUNTS-Avg.4-41.255-51.4
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE6629
Punt Returns2-202-9
Kickoff Returns2-461-20
Interceptions0-00-0
PENALTIES-Yds3-322-17
FUMBLES-Lost4-02-0
TIME OF POSSESSION40:2219:38

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Arizona, Conner 21-62, McCoy 6-18, Benjamin 6-15. Seattle, Collins 10-36, Dallas 4-25, Penny 2-19, Homer 1-4, Wilson 2-2.

PASSING_Arizona, McCoy 35-44-0-328. Seattle, Wilson 14-26-0-207.

RECEIVING_Arizona, Moore 11-51, Ertz 8-88, Conner 5-37, Green 4-78, Wesley 4-44, Kirk 2-25, Benjamin 1-5. Seattle, Lockett 4-115, Metcalf 4-31, Everett 3-37, Dissly 1-16, Parkinson 1-6, Dallas 1-2.

PUNT RETURNS_Arizona, Moore 2-20. Seattle, Swain 2-9.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Arizona, Moore 1-27, Benjamin 1-19. Seattle, Dallas 1-20.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Arizona, J.Thompson 5-1-0, Hicks 4-4-0, Allen 4-1-0, C.Jones 4-0-2, Golden 3-0-1, Simmons 2-4-1, Baker 2-2-0, Alford 2-0-0, Fotu 1-1-0, Murphy 1-0-0, Wilson 1-0-0, Kennard 0-1-0, Kerr 0-1-0, Peters 0-1-0, Phillips 0-1-0. Seattle, Brooks 11-4-0, S.Jones 8-3-0, Wagner 5-9-0, Diggs 5-4-0, J.Adams 4-4-0, Green 3-2-0, Amadi 2-1-0, Mone 1-3-1.5, Mayowa 1-3-0, Ford 1-2-.5, T.Brown 1-0-0, Neal 1-0-0, Hyder 0-4-0, Dunlap 0-3-0, Austin 0-2-0, Woods 0-2-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Arizona, None. Seattle, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Arizona, Prater 39, Prater 36.

OFFICIALS_Referee Clete Blakeman, Ump Tab Slaughter, HL Dana McKenzie, LJ Julian Mapp, FJ Scott Edwards, SJ Clay Reynard, BJ Perry Paganelli, Replay Chad Adams.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

