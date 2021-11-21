|Arizona
|7
|6
|3
|7
|—
|23
|Seattle
|0
|6
|0
|7
|—
|13
First Quarter
Ari_Ertz 1 pass from McCoy (Prater kick), 2:47. Drive: 16 plays, 82 yards, 9:27. Key Plays: McCoy 8 pass to Moore on 3rd-and-6; McCoy 17 pass to Conner; McCoy 5 pass to Benjamin on 3rd-and-3; McCoy 11 pass to Moore on 3rd-and-10. Arizona 7, Seattle 0.
Second Quarter
Sea_FG Myers 27, 8:23. Drive: 7 plays, 36 yards, 2:05. Key Play: R.Wilson 25 pass to Lockett. Arizona 7, Seattle 3.
Ari_Ertz 2 pass from McCoy (kick failed), 1:52. Drive: 14 plays, 92 yards, 6:31. Key Plays: McCoy 31 pass to A.Green on 3rd-and-5; Conner 1 run on 4th-and-1; McCoy 12 pass to Conner; McCoy 25 pass to Ertz. Arizona 13, Seattle 3.
Sea_FG Myers 27, 1:05. Drive: 8 plays, 68 yards, 00:47. Key Plays: Dallas kick return to Seattle 23; R.Wilson 14 pass to Metcalf; R.Wilson 36 pass to Lockett. Arizona 13, Seattle 6.
Third Quarter
Ari_FG Prater 53, 12:57. Drive: 6 plays, 25 yards, 2:03. Key Play: McCoy 21 pass to A.Green. Arizona 16, Seattle 6.
Fourth Quarter
Sea_Dallas 2 run (Myers kick), 7:05. Drive: 5 plays, 74 yards, 1:51. Key Plays: R.Wilson 48 pass to Lockett; Dallas 15 run on 3rd-and-1. Arizona 16, Seattle 13.
Ari_Conner 1 run (Prater kick), 2:20. Drive: 11 plays, 67 yards, 4:45. Key Plays: Moore kick return to Arizona 33; McCoy 12 pass to Wesley; McCoy 20 pass to Ertz on 3rd-and-7; McCoy 11 run. Arizona 23, Seattle 13.
A_68,833.
|Ari
|Sea
|FIRST DOWNS
|29
|16
|Rushing
|6
|6
|Passing
|21
|9
|Penalty
|2
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|7-14
|2-10
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-1
|0-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|413
|266
|Total Plays
|79
|49
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|5.4
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|95
|86
|Rushes
|33
|19
|Avg per rush
|2.879
|4.526
|NET YARDS PASSING
|318
|180
|Sacked-Yds lost
|2-10
|4-27
|Gross-Yds passing
|328
|207
|Completed-Att.
|35-44
|14-26
|Had Intercepted
|0
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|6.913
|6.0
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|5-4-4
|4-2-1
|PUNTS-Avg.
|4-41.25
|5-51.4
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|66
|29
|Punt Returns
|2-20
|2-9
|Kickoff Returns
|2-46
|1-20
|Interceptions
|0-0
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|3-32
|2-17
|FUMBLES-Lost
|4-0
|2-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|40:22
|19:38
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Arizona, Conner 21-62, McCoy 6-18, Benjamin 6-15. Seattle, Collins 10-36, Dallas 4-25, Penny 2-19, Homer 1-4, Wilson 2-2.
PASSING_Arizona, McCoy 35-44-0-328. Seattle, Wilson 14-26-0-207.
RECEIVING_Arizona, Moore 11-51, Ertz 8-88, Conner 5-37, Green 4-78, Wesley 4-44, Kirk 2-25, Benjamin 1-5. Seattle, Lockett 4-115, Metcalf 4-31, Everett 3-37, Dissly 1-16, Parkinson 1-6, Dallas 1-2.
PUNT RETURNS_Arizona, Moore 2-20. Seattle, Swain 2-9.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Arizona, Moore 1-27, Benjamin 1-19. Seattle, Dallas 1-20.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Arizona, J.Thompson 5-1-0, Hicks 4-4-0, Allen 4-1-0, C.Jones 4-0-2, Golden 3-0-1, Simmons 2-4-1, Baker 2-2-0, Alford 2-0-0, Fotu 1-1-0, Murphy 1-0-0, Wilson 1-0-0, Kennard 0-1-0, Kerr 0-1-0, Peters 0-1-0, Phillips 0-1-0. Seattle, Brooks 11-4-0, S.Jones 8-3-0, Wagner 5-9-0, Diggs 5-4-0, J.Adams 4-4-0, Green 3-2-0, Amadi 2-1-0, Mone 1-3-1.5, Mayowa 1-3-0, Ford 1-2-.5, T.Brown 1-0-0, Neal 1-0-0, Hyder 0-4-0, Dunlap 0-3-0, Austin 0-2-0, Woods 0-2-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Arizona, None. Seattle, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Arizona, Prater 39, Prater 36.
OFFICIALS_Referee Clete Blakeman, Ump Tab Slaughter, HL Dana McKenzie, LJ Julian Mapp, FJ Scott Edwards, SJ Clay Reynard, BJ Perry Paganelli, Replay Chad Adams.