|Arizona
|3
|10
|9
|3
|—
|25
|Dallas
|0
|7
|0
|15
|—
|22
First Quarter
Ari_FG Prater 24, 7:46. Drive: 9 plays, 78 yards, 3:12. Key Plays: Dortch 24 run; Edmonds 14 run; K.Murray 42 pass to Green on 3rd-and-9. Arizona 3, Dallas 0.
Second Quarter
Ari_Wesley 1 pass from K.Murray (Prater kick), 5:27. Drive: 15 plays, 91 yards, 8:25. Key Plays: K.Murray 17 pass to Edmonds on 3rd-and-8; K.Murray 3 pass to Wesley on 3rd-and-5; Banjo 23 pass to Ward on 4th-and-2; K.Murray 20 pass to Green; K.Murray 10 pass to Dortch; K.Murray 5 pass to Edmonds on 3rd-and-6. Arizona 10, Dallas 0.
Dal_Gallup 21 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 1:25. Drive: 12 plays, 77 yards, 4:02. Key Plays: Clement kick return to Dallas 23; Prescott 11 pass to C.Wilson; Baker 0 interception return to Arizona 36. Arizona 10, Dallas 7.
Ari_FG Prater 53, :00. Drive: 11 plays, 40 yards, 1:25. Key Plays: Edmonds 7 run on 3rd-and-3; Edmonds 4 run on 3rd-and-1. Arizona 13, Dallas 7.
Third Quarter
Ari_Wesley 19 pass from K.Murray (pass failed), 9:39. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 5:21. Key Plays: K.Murray 11 pass to Edmonds on 3rd-and-9; K.Murray 43 pass to Kirk. Arizona 19, Dallas 7.
Ari_FG Prater 26, 4:01. Drive: 9 plays, 49 yards, 4:44. Key Plays: K.Murray 16 pass to Kirk; K.Murray 7 run on 3rd-and-1; K.Murray 12 run. Arizona 22, Dallas 7.
Fourth Quarter
Dal_C.Wilson 2 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 13:49. Drive: 8 plays, 26 yards, 2:52. Key Plays: Prescott 12 pass to Pollard; Prescott 12 run on 3rd-and-13; Prescott 3 run on 4th-and-1. Arizona 22, Dallas 14.
Ari_FG Prater 38, 8:32. Drive: 5 plays, 24 yards, 1:58. Key Play: K.Murray 7 pass to Wesley on 3rd-and-9. Arizona 25, Dallas 14.
Dal_Cooper 4 pass from Prescott (C.Wilson pass from Prescott), 4:42. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 3:50. Key Plays: Prescott 1 run on 3rd-and-2; Prescott 7 pass to C.Wilson on 4th-and-1; C.Wilson 31 pass to Pollard; Prescott 16 pass to Lamb. Arizona 25, Dallas 22.
A_93,459.
|Ari
|Dal
|FIRST DOWNS
|23
|19
|Rushing
|9
|2
|Passing
|12
|15
|Penalty
|2
|2
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|7-16
|3-11
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|2-2
|3-3
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|399
|301
|Total Plays
|72
|57
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|5.3
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|127
|45
|Rushes
|32
|17
|Avg per rush
|3.969
|2.647
|NET YARDS PASSING
|272
|256
|Sacked-Yds lost
|1-14
|1-1
|Gross-Yds passing
|286
|257
|Completed-Att.
|27-39
|25-39
|Had Intercepted
|0
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|6.8
|6.4
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|6-4-3
|4-4-4
|PUNTS-Avg.
|3-40.333
|4-48.75
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|-5
|73
|Punt Returns
|1--5
|2-15
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|3-58
|Interceptions
|0-0
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|7-45
|10-88
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|3-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|34:42
|25:18
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Arizona, Edmonds 18-53, K.Murray 9-44, Dortch 1-24, Ward 2-3, Benjamin 2-3. Dallas, Prescott 5-20, Elliott 9-16, Pollard 3-9.
PASSING_Arizona, K.Murray 26-38-0-263, Banjo 1-1-0-23. Dallas, Prescott 24-38-0-226, C.Wilson 1-1-0-31.
RECEIVING_Arizona, Ertz 7-41, Kirk 6-79, Edmonds 5-29, Wesley 4-30, Green 3-74, Ward 1-23, Dortch 1-10. Dallas, Schultz 6-54, C.Wilson 6-35, Lamb 3-51, Pollard 3-49, Gallup 3-36, Cooper 3-18, Elliott 1-14.
PUNT RETURNS_Arizona, Kirk 1-(minus 5). Dallas, Lamb 2-15.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Arizona, None. Dallas, Clement 3-58.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Arizona, Simmons 7-2-0, Murphy 7-0-0, Peterson 5-2-0, J.Thompson 3-3-0, Baker 3-0-1, C.Jones 3-0-0, Allen 1-1-0, Collins 1-1-0, Peters 1-1-0, Dogbe 1-0-0, Gardeck 1-0-0, Hicks 1-0-0, Vallejo 1-0-0, Dimukeje 0-1-0, Fotu 0-1-0, Lawrence 0-1-0. Dallas, Vander Esch 8-2-0, Kearse 5-1-0, Lewis 5-0-0, Parsons 4-1-0, Armstrong 3-2-1, Gregory 3-2-0, D.Wilson 3-2-0, Diggs 3-0-0, Basham 2-2-0, Hooker 2-1-0, A.Brown 2-0-0, Joseph 2-0-0, Odighizuwa 2-0-0, Watkins 1-2-0, Wright 1-0-0, Gallimore 0-2-0, Golston 0-1-0, Kazee 0-1-0, Lawrence 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Arizona, None. Dallas, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Zuerlein 43.
OFFICIALS_Referee Scott Novak, Ump Ramon George, HL Derick Bowers, LJ Walt Coleman IV, FJ Mike Weatherford, SJ David Meslow, BJ Terrence Miles, Replay Matt Sumstine.