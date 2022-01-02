|Arizona
|3
|10
|9
|3
|—
|25
|Dallas
|0
|7
|0
|15
|—
|22
First Quarter
Ari_FG Prater 24, 7:46.
Second Quarter
Ari_Wesley 1 pass from K.Murray (Prater kick), 5:27.
Dal_Gallup 21 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 1:25.
Ari_FG Prater 53, :00.
Third Quarter
Ari_Wesley 19 pass from K.Murray (pass failed), 9:39.
Ari_FG Prater 26, 4:01.
Fourth Quarter
Dal_C.Wilson 2 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 13:49.
Ari_FG Prater 38, 8:32.
Dal_Cooper 4 pass from Prescott (C.Wilson pass from Prescott), 4:42.
A_93,459.
|Ari
|Dal
|First downs
|23
|19
|Total Net Yards
|399
|301
|Rushes-yards
|32-127
|17-45
|Passing
|272
|256
|Punt Returns
|1--5
|2-15
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|3-58
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|27-39-0
|25-39-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-14
|1-1
|Punts
|3-40.333
|4-48.75
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-45
|10-88
|Time of Possession
|34:42
|25:18
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Arizona, Edmonds 18-53, K.Murray 9-44, Dortch 1-24, Ward 2-3, Benjamin 2-3. Dallas, Prescott 5-20, Elliott 9-16, Pollard 3-9.
PASSING_Arizona, K.Murray 26-38-0-263, Banjo 1-1-0-23. Dallas, Prescott 24-38-0-226, C.Wilson 1-1-0-31.
RECEIVING_Arizona, Ertz 7-41, Kirk 6-79, Edmonds 5-29, Wesley 4-30, Green 3-74, Ward 1-23, Dortch 1-10. Dallas, Schultz 6-54, C.Wilson 6-35, Lamb 3-51, Pollard 3-49, Gallup 3-36, Cooper 3-18, Elliott 1-14.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Zuerlein 43.