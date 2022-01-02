Arizona3109325
Dallas0701522

First Quarter

Ari_FG Prater 24, 7:46.

Second Quarter

Ari_Wesley 1 pass from K.Murray (Prater kick), 5:27.

Dal_Gallup 21 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 1:25.

Ari_FG Prater 53, :00.

Third Quarter

Ari_Wesley 19 pass from K.Murray (pass failed), 9:39.

Ari_FG Prater 26, 4:01.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_C.Wilson 2 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 13:49.

Ari_FG Prater 38, 8:32.

Dal_Cooper 4 pass from Prescott (C.Wilson pass from Prescott), 4:42.

A_93,459.

AriDal
First downs2319
Total Net Yards399301
Rushes-yards32-12717-45
Passing272256
Punt Returns1--52-15
Kickoff Returns0-03-58
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int27-39-025-39-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-141-1
Punts3-40.3334-48.75
Fumbles-Lost0-03-1
Penalties-Yards7-4510-88
Time of Possession34:4225:18

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Arizona, Edmonds 18-53, K.Murray 9-44, Dortch 1-24, Ward 2-3, Benjamin 2-3. Dallas, Prescott 5-20, Elliott 9-16, Pollard 3-9.

PASSING_Arizona, K.Murray 26-38-0-263, Banjo 1-1-0-23. Dallas, Prescott 24-38-0-226, C.Wilson 1-1-0-31.

RECEIVING_Arizona, Ertz 7-41, Kirk 6-79, Edmonds 5-29, Wesley 4-30, Green 3-74, Ward 1-23, Dortch 1-10. Dallas, Schultz 6-54, C.Wilson 6-35, Lamb 3-51, Pollard 3-49, Gallup 3-36, Cooper 3-18, Elliott 1-14.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Zuerlein 43.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you