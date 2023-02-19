|Columbus
First Period_1, Arizona, Boyd 8 (Stecher, Fischer), 14:14. 2, Arizona, Schmaltz 15 (Keller), 16:28. Penalties_Berni, CBJ (Holding), 9:55.
Second Period_3, Columbus, Jenner 17 (Blankenburg, Peeke), 13:23. Penalties_Brown, ARI (Fighting), 0:02; Gudbranson, CBJ (Fighting), 0:02; Bjugstad, ARI (Tripping), 0:32; Bjugstad, ARI (Misconduct), 0:32; Keller, ARI (Tripping), 9:30.
Third Period_4, Columbus, Laine 16 (Jenner, Boqvist), 15:07 (pp). Penalties_O'Brien, ARI (Cross Checking), 13:30; Ritchie, ARI (Fighting), 15:13; Olivier, CBJ (Fighting), 15:13.
Overtime_5, Arizona, Hayton 8 (Maccelli, Stecher), 2:00. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Columbus 7-12-16-1_36. Arizona 10-4-9-2_25.
Power-play opportunities_Columbus 1 of 3; Arizona 0 of 1.
Goalies_Columbus, Merzlikins 6-15-1 (26 shots-22 saves). Arizona, Ingram 5-11-4 (36-34).
A_4,600 (5,000). T_2:35.
Referees_Gord Dwyer, Trevor Hanson. Linesmen_Kilian McNamara, Ben O'Quinn.
