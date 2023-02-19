Columbus01102
Arizona20013

First Period_1, Arizona, Boyd 8 (Stecher, Fischer), 14:14. 2, Arizona, Schmaltz 15 (Keller), 16:28.

Second Period_3, Columbus, Jenner 17 (Blankenburg, Peeke), 13:23.

Third Period_4, Columbus, Laine 16 (Jenner, Boqvist), 15:07 (pp).

Overtime_5, Arizona, Hayton 8 (Maccelli, Stecher), 2:00.

Shots on Goal_Columbus 7-12-16-1_36. Arizona 10-4-9-2_25.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 1 of 3; Arizona 0 of 1.

Goalies_Columbus, Merzlikins 6-15-1 (26 shots-22 saves). Arizona, Ingram 5-11-4 (36-34).

A_4,600 (5,000). T_2:35.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Trevor Hanson. Linesmen_Kilian McNamara, Ben O'Quinn.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you