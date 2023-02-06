|Minnesota
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Arizona
|0
|1
|2
|—
|3
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Minnesota, Kaprizov 28 (Addison, Zuccarello), 3:39. 2, Arizona, Chychrun 6 (Hayton, Keller), 9:26 (pp).
Third Period_3, Minnesota, Brodin 2 (Hartman, Eriksson Ek), 1:40. 4, Arizona, Chychrun 7 (Valimaki, Maccelli), 9:35. 5, Arizona, McBain 7 (Nemeth, Fischer), 13:13.
Shots on Goal_Minnesota 5-14-16_35. Arizona 14-7-15_36.
Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 4; Arizona 1 of 6.
Goalies_Minnesota, Fleury 16-11-3 (36 shots-33 saves). Arizona, Vejmelka 14-17-4 (35-33).
A_4,600 (5,000). T_2:26.
Referees_Dan O'Rourke, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Joseph Mahon.
