|Arizona
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|Varsho cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|McNeil lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|K.Marte 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|S.Marte rf-cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Walker 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|P.Smith rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McCarthy rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Canó 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Beer dh
|3
|1
|3
|0
|Do.Smith dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Kelly c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jankowski cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Alcántara ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hernandez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Reynolds rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nido c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Guillorme ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McCann c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|000
|000
|300
|—
|3
|New York
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
DP_Arizona 2, New York 0. LOB_Arizona 10, New York 5. 2B_Peralta (3), K.Marte (3). HR_Alcántara (1), S.Marte (2). SB_Hernandez (1), Varsho (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Gallen
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Nelson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Poppen W,1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mantiply H,1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kennedy H,1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Melancon S,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|New York
|Carrasco
|5
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|Rodríguez L,0-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Lugo
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|May
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ottavino
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
Nelson pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Rodríguez pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
HBP_Nelson (Do.Smith).
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Brian O'Nora.
T_3:12. A_37,935 (41,922).
