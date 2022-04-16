ArizonaNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals36393Totals30252
Varsho cf4110McNeil lf3120
K.Marte 2b5021S.Marte rf-cf3112
Peralta lf4010Lindor ss3000
Walker 1b5000Alonso 1b4000
P.Smith rf3000Escobar 3b4000
McCarthy rf1000Canó 2b4010
Beer dh3130Do.Smith dh3010
C.Kelly c4000Jankowski cf2000
Alcántara ss4112Davis ph1000
Hernandez 3b3010Reynolds rf0000
Nido c2000
Guillorme ph1000
McCann c0000

Arizona0000003003
New York0000000202

DP_Arizona 2, New York 0. LOB_Arizona 10, New York 5. 2B_Peralta (3), K.Marte (3). HR_Alcántara (1), S.Marte (2). SB_Hernandez (1), Varsho (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Arizona
Gallen420012
Nelson100011
Poppen W,1-011-300000
Mantiply H,12-310001
Kennedy H,1122210
Melancon S,1-1100002
New York
Carrasco530028
Rodríguez L,0-1111102
Lugo122212
May110001
Ottavino120013

Nelson pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Rodríguez pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Nelson (Do.Smith).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T_3:12. A_37,935 (41,922).

